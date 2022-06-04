AP Class 10 Result 2022 Postponed: BSEAP postpones the AP SSC Results till Monday, Check Details Here

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2022, AP SSC Result 2022 Postponed

AP SSC Result 2022, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result NOT TODAY: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will now announce the class 10th result on 6th June 2022. As per the officials, the AP SSC result has been postponed due to some technical difficulties. Once released the AP SSC Results 2022 can be checked in online mode via the official website - bse.ap.gov.in. As per media reports, this year, the authorities will not be going to release the merit/toppers list.

Check AP SSC Result 2022 - Direct Link (To Be Available On Monday)

Updated as on 4/06/2022 at 11.43 AM

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2022, AP SSC Result 2022 Shortly

Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Andhra Pradesh will announce Andhra Pradesh SSC Results 2022 shortly. The Board will announce Andhra Pradesh 10th Results at 11 am. Students can check the result on the official site of BSEAP on bse.ap.gov.in. The AP SSC results will be released by Special Principal Secretary, Department of Education, B. Rajasekhar. Also, the direct link to check the result has been provide below, the same will be updated as and when the AP SSC result is announced.

Updated as on 4/06/2022 at 10.51 AM

When AP 10th 2022 Result declared and where to check?

As per the details shared by the BSEAP, the Andhra Pradesh Class 10 results will be declared by 11 AM in a press meet. Following this, students will be given direct access to their individual AP SSC result online via the official website bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, students can also check their AP 10th result at -bseap.org, ap10.jagranjosh.com. In addition to this, students will also be able to check AP SSC Results 2022 online via the page linked below on this page.

Updated as on 4/06/2022 at 10.20 AM

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2022, AP SSC Result 2022, Andhra Pradesh Class 10 Result Link: The the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh will declare the result of the AP Class 10th today in online mode. Students can check their AP SSC result on the official websites - bse.ap.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. Also board has also partnered with other third party websites and education portals to share AP SSC results with the students. To check the result, students will have to enter the required credentials in the login window.

Once declared, students will also get access to BSEAP SSC Class 10 Results 2022 via the direct link to be provided here on this page. The online AP SSC result 2022 will be provisional. Students will have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration the result.

Where To Check the Manabadi AP SSC 10th Result 2022?

To check AP 10th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites or they can check the same on this page too. However, there might be chances that due to heavy traffic, the official website of the AP board might get slow. However, students can check their AP Board result at these websites -

bse.ap.gov.in

bseap.org

ap10.jagranjosh.com

Apart from these websites, the authorities might provide the facility to check the Andhra Pradesh Class 10th result via SMS. Going as per last year, the students did check their AP 10th result via SMS.

How To Check AP SSC Result 2022 Through SMS?

Students can also check the Andhra Pradesh class 10 results via SMS. Also, the below-mentioned steps are based on last year. This is it is uncertain whether the board will provide the SMS facility or not. To do so, they will have to go and open the Messaging app on the phone and then follow this - Go to the Message/SMS application on the mobile phone. Now, type Hall Ticket Number and send it 55352/56300.

AP SSC Result Statistics

As per the details shared by the BSEAP, a total of 6,22,537 have registered and appeared for the examination. Last year, 6,29,981 students registered for the exam and 100% pass percentage was recorded. In 2020, around 6.3 lakh students appeared for the exams. In 2019, 6,21,649 students appeared in the exam and the pass percentage was recorded at 94.88%.

Also Read: AP SSC Result 2022 Date & Time Live: Andhra Pradesh Board Class 10 Results To Be Declared Today at 11 AM