MHT CET Counselling 2022: 3 year LLB Alphabetic Merit List Tomorrow, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 3 year LLB CAP Round 2 Allotment: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will be releasing the MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List tomorrow - November 15, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the CAP Round 3 Admission Process can check the Alphabetic Merit List through the link which will be given on the website.

According to the schedule given, the MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List on November 15, 2022, and the chance for students to edit the application form, uploading of documents, and resolve grievances related to the Alphabetic Merit List will be from November 15 to 17, 2022.

The MHT CET CAP Round 2 Merit list will be released on November 18, 2022. Candidates who have applied for the admission process can check the allotment list through the link available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. A direct link for students to check the MHT CET CAP round 2 Merit list for 3 year LLB will also be available here.

Candidates who are allotted seats in the MHT CET CAP round 2 Allotment for the 3 year LLB programme can complete the admission process from November 11 to 25, 2022. Candidates must note that the allotment list will be released based on the choices entered by the students in the Round 2 Choice filling procedure.

Steps to check the MHT CET 2022 Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List

The MHT CET Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List for the 3-year LLB programme will be made available on the official counselling website. Candidates can check through the steps given below to check the MHT CET Alphbetic merit list 2022.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET Cell

Step 2: Click on the CAP Admission Portal

Step 3: Click on 3 year LLB section

Step 4: Click on the Alphabetic merit list for Round 2

Step 5: Download the MHT CET CAP Round 2 Alphabetic Merit List for further reference

