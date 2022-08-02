MH CET Law 2022 Exam Begins: Check Timings, Exam Day Guidelines and Other Details Here

MH CET Law 2022 Exam Today: As per the date released, the officials are conducting the state-level law entrance exam Maharashtra CET 2022 from today on 2nd August for 5-year LLB. The exam started at 7:30 am and it will conclude 12.30 pm. The MH CET law exam 2022 is being conducted in online computer-based test mode in multiple test centres across India. The MH CET law exam 2022 for both 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB will be held in multiple sessions.

The exam timings are mentioned in the MHT CET Law admit card of the candidates. The admit card for MH CET law 2022 for 5-year LLB was released on 22nd July 2022. The 3-year LLB admit cards were released on 23rd July 2022. The MH CET law for 3-year LLB will be held on 3rd and 4th August 2022 in computer-based test mode.

MHT CET Law 2022 Exam Timings for 5-year & 3-year LLB

Programmes Timings Exam duration 5-year LLB 7:30 am to 12:30 pm 120 minutes 3-year LLB 7:30 am to 12:30 pm 120 minutes

MH CET Law 2022 Exam Day Instructions

They must carry the original copy of MHT CET law 2022 admit card or else they will not be allowed to write in the exam.

Along with the admit card for the Maharashtra CET Law exam, candidates will have to carry a photo id proof such as Aadhar card, voter ID, or passport to the designated examination centre.

Candidates should report at the exam centre as per the reporting time mentioned in their MHT CET Law hall ticket.

Also, they should not carry any electronic items such as mobile phones, digital watches or any kind of notes to the examination hall.

They must follow all COVID-19 safety protocols especially wear masks, sanitise their hands and maintain social distancing, among others.

Candidates must not leave the exam centre while attending the entrance exam.

MH CET Law 2022 Admit Card

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card of MAH LLB CET for admission to the 5-year and 3-year Law courses. Candidates who have applied for the common entrance test can download the MAH LLB CET 2021 hall ticket from - cetcell.mahacet.org. They can download it by using the required credentials in the login window. MHT CET admit card will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online mode.

