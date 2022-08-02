CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): NTA releases CUET hall tickets for 4th, 5th and 6th August Exam, Download at cuet.samath.ac.in

CUET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Finally, the CUET UG 2022 Admit Cards have been released for the upcoming national-level university entrance exam today. On 2nd August 2022, NTA - National Testing Agency released the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the entrance test scheduled to be held on 4th, 5th and 6th August 2022. The hall tickets for CUET UG 2022 Exams have been made available to the candidates from 10 AM onwards and can be accessed and downloaded directly from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Alternatively, a direct link to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card is also placed below, using which candidates can access their individual hall tickets.

Admit Cards for 12th, 13th and 14th August Exam Soon

As per the official notification released by the NTA, the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the rest of the Phase 2 Exam will be released soon. The notification says that several candidates had reached out to the apex testing agency seeking relaxation in the exam date as they were clashing with other entrance exams such as e MHTCET. BITSAT, NATA, etc. In line with this, the NTA has decided to hold back the hall tickets for such candidates and it will be released at a later date. The notice says that “The Admit Cards for the examinations to be held after 06 August 2022 will be issued later on.” Candidates are advised to stay tuned to official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in or check nta.ac.in for latest updates regarding their CUET 2022 Admit Cards.

CUET 2022 Phase 2 Admit Cards Out - Read Official Notice Here

How to Download CUET 2022 Admit Card online?

Like done for the Phase 1 of the examination, the CUET UG Admit Card 2022 has been released for registered candidates online and published on the official website. Candidates need to log onto the portal - cuet.samarth.ac.in to access and download their individual hall tickets. In order to download CUET 2022 admit cards, candidates will be required to use their login credentials and enter the login page. From here on, they will be able to access CUET UG Admit Card 2022 easily, without facing any technical problems or issues. The CUET notice also says that “All the candidates are already aware of their City of allotment and schedule of examination for various subject chosen by them.” NTA also said that special efforts have been made to ensure candidates are provided first city of their choice for the exam.

