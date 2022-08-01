CUET UG 2022: Phase 2 Hall Ticket to be Released soon, Download Hall Ticket, cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Hall Ticket: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 hall ticket on the official website soon. The Phase 2 CUET 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted from August 4 to 20, 2022. Students who have applied for the CUET UG 2022 exams can visit the official website soon to download the hall ticket.

According to reports, the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 hall tickets were scheduled to be released on July 31, 2022. Although the link for students to download the admit card has not yet been released, it is expected that the National Testing Agency will announce the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 hall tickets soon.

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Hall Ticket will be available on the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can also download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Hall Ticket through the direct link which will be available on this page.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card (Direct Link Soon)

When will the CUET UG 2022 Exams be conducted?

The CUET UG 2022 Exams are being conducted in phases. Phase 1 of the CUET UG 2022 exams were conducted in July 2022 and the Phase 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted in August 2022. The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Exams will be conducted from April 4 to 20, 2022.

How to download CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Cards

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will be available in the online mode. Candidates who have applied for the exams will be able to download the admit card through the link which will be available on the official website. Candidates can download the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 admit card by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the CUET official website

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card

Step 3: Enter the CUET UG 2022 Application ID and Password

Step 4: The CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG 2022 Admit Card for further reference

What are the details given on the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 hall ticket?

The CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Card will include the candidate details along with the instructions to be followed. The following details will be mentioned in the CUET UG 2022 Phase 2 Admit Cards.

Candidate name and roll number

Name of the examination

Schedule and shift timing

Subjects appearing

Reporting time to exam centre

Exam centre name and address

Instructions to be followed

