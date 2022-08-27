MHT CET Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Hall Tickets Issued for Re-Exam on 29th Aug, Download at mahacet.org

MHT CET Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 Admit Card for Re-exam for PCB and PCM Group Students has been issued by the State CET Cell Today - 27th August 2022. As per the official update, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra has issued MHT CET 2022 Hall Tickets for the Re-Exam which has to be held for PCB and PCM Group students on 29th August 2022. Candidates who have registered for the re-examination attempt are advised to download their individual hall tickets for re-examination online by visiting the portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. Alternatively, direct links to download the MHT CET Admit Card 2022 is also provided below as well:

Download MHT CET Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 (PCB Group) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download MHT CET Re-Exam Admit Card 2022 (PCM Group) - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET 2022 Re-exam on 29th August

According to the official schedule notified by the State CET Cell Maharashtra, the MHT CET 2022 Re-exam for BTech, BPharm and BAgriculture courses will be held on 29th August 2022. Candidates should note that the exam authority is holding a special re-examination attempt for candidates who couldn’t appear for the earlier attempt due to technical issues like server failure, heavy rain in the state. Such candidates were given the opportunity to re-appear for the exam which will be held on Monday.

How to download MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Hall Tickets?

Like it is done for all state-level entrance exams organized by the CET Cell, Maharashtra; the MHT CET 2022 Re-exam admit card has been published online and made available to the students via the official website. Students need to log onto the portal - cetcell.mahacet.org to check and download their hall tickets for re-examination. After reaching the homepage, candidates need to locate and click on Link for MHT CET 2022 from the Undergraduate Degree Courses Section. On the next page, they will find links for MHT CET 2022 Re-Exam Admit Cards for PCB and PCM groups in the left side menu. Thereafter, candidates need to enter their Application Number and Date of Birth along with security captcha code to download the hall ticket. After downloading the admit card, candidates are advised to take printout of the same.

