MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Registration Starts at dme.mponline.gov.in, Get Direct Link To Register Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The MP state combined PG counselling committee has started the registrations for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 mop up round today: September 25, 2023, in online mode. Candidates can fill out the registration form through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the revised timetable, the last date to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round is September 28, 2023. The revised merit list of the registered candidates will be released on September 29, 2023. The counselling committee will release the seat allotment result on October 5, 2023.

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule of the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table given below:

Events Dates Registration starts September 25, 2023 Last date to register for MP NEET PG mop up round September 28, 2023 Publication of revised merit list of registered candidates and eligible candidates list September 29, 2023 Publication of revised vacancy chart for mop up round September 29, 2023 Fresh choice filling and choice locking for MOP UP round September 30 to October 2, 2023 (till midnight) Mop up round seat allotment result October 5, 2023 Reporting at allotted college in person for documents verifications and admission October 6 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Revised cutoff scores of NEET MDS 2023 after lowering the qualifying percentile

As per the official notification, the revised cut-off scores of NEET-MDS 2023 after the lowering of qualifying percentiles are given in the table below.

Category Minimum qualifying criteria as per information bulletin Cutoff score as per information bulletin (out of 960) Revised minimum qualifying criteria as per MoHFW letter Revised cutoff score (out of 960) General Category (UR/EWS) 50th Percentile 272 18.193 168 UR-PwBD 45th Percentile 255 13.193 149 SC/ST/OBC (Including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC) 40th Percentile 238 8.193 125

How to register for MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET MD/MS and MDS registration form 2023 can be accessed online.. Medical aspirants can go through the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the MP NEET PG mop up round counselling 2023

Step 3: Enter all the details as required in the registration form

Step 4: Now, upload all the documents in the given format

Step 5: Make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee

Step 6: Go through the registration form and save

Step 7: Download the application confirmation page for future use

