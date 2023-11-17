Nagaland Board Class 12 Practical Exam 2024 Dates Announced, Check Guidelines Here

NBSE Practical Exam 2024: Nagaland Board of School Education has announced the dates for the NBSE Class 12 practical exam 2024. The board will be conducting the class 12 practical exams from December 4 to 15, 2023. The practical exams for the class 11 students will be conducted in the first week of February 2024.

The board has issued the guidelines for the class 11 and 12 practical exams. Students preparing for the class 12 NBSE exams are advised to check through the guidelines before appearing for the exams. The detailed schedule for the NBSE 12th practical exams will be announced by board officials soon.

NBSE 12th Practical Exam Guidelines - Click Here

NBSE Class 12 Practical Exam Guidelines

According to the guidelines issued by the board, the institutions will be providing students with all the necessary materials for the practical exams

School administration will also be required to collect the practical exam fee and utilise the same for the remuneration of external examiners.

All the recognised higher secondary schools and Colleges registered with the Board shall be centres of practical examinations unless notified otherwise.

The internal and external examiners will be teachers /lecturers whose names are submitted to the Board.

The subject teachers of the institution and the external examiner shall be the examiners who will conduct the practical examination, assess/evaluate the answer books, and award marks under the supervision of the school administration.

Experiments, projects, etc. as given in the practical syllabus will be followed as per the marking scheme.

