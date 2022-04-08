NATA 2022 Phase 1 Applications to commence today at nata.in, Get Direct Link Here

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (SoA) will soon be releasing the NATA 2022 application form on the official website. According to the schedule provided on the official website, the NATA 2022 applications for the Phase 1 exams will be released today - April 8, 2022. The last date for students to complete the NATA 2022 Phase 1 applications is May 23, 2022.

Candidates interested in appearing for the NATA 2022 phase 1 exams scheduled to be conducted on June 12, 2022, can visit the official website of NATA 2022 to complete the registration and application process.

NATA 2022 Phase 1 exam registration and application dates are available on the official website - nata.in. The direct link for students to complete the NATA 2022 phase 1 exam applications will also be provided here as soon as the applications are released on the official website.

NATA 2022 Phase 1 Exam Schedule

Students interested in appearing for the NATA 2022 exams can visit the official website of the Counselling of Architecture to check the complete schedule for all the three phases of exams. As per the dates given, NATA 2022 Phase 2 and 3 exams will be conducted obJuly 23 and 24, 2022, respectively. Students can check the NATA 2022 Phase 1 schedule below.

Events Dates Application Process Commence April 8, 2022 Last date for Online Registration May 23, 2022 Last Date to Upload Image and Applicataion Fee May 23, 2022 Availability of Confirmation Page for Printing May 23, 2022 Correction Window of Application Form May 19 to 23, 2022 NATA 2022 Admit Card June 7, 2022 NATA 2022 Phase I Exams June 12, 2022 NATA 2022 Phase 1 Results June 20, 2022

NATA 2022 Registration Process

The NATA 2022 Phase 1 registration details will be available on the official website of Council of Architecture. To complete the NATA 2022 Registrations students need to first visit the official website and enter the details in the registration link provided after which they will be able to complete the application form and submit the application fee. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the NATA 2022 registration process.

Step 1: Visit the NATA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the NATA 2022 Registration link provided on the home page

Step 3: Enter the required details in the NATA 2022 Registration link

Step 4: Login using the NATA 2022 Registration login details to fill the application

Step 5: Enter the details in the NATA 2022 application form and submit the application fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission tab to submit the applications

NATA 2022 exams are conducted for the admissions to the Bachelor’s in Architecture progammes offered in the colleges across the country.

