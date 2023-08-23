NATA 2023 Registration for session 4 starts at nata.in, check application fees here

NATA 2023 Registration: The Council of Architecture (COA) has started the registration process of for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today August 23, 2023. Candidates can apply for the 4th attempt of the NATA exam on the official website: nata.in. While filling up the form, candidates have to upload a recent passport-size photograph in colour with both ears visible and front view and signature in jpg/jpeg format.

The NATA exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 17, 2023, for 3 hours. The aptitude test of NATA 2024 will comprise questions of multiple-choice type (MCQ), multiple select type (MSQ), preferential choice type (PCQ) and Numerical Answer type (NAQ) and match the following type (MFQ).

How to apply NATA 2023 Session 4?

To apply for NATA, candidates will have to visit the official website: nata.in. They can go through the steps to know how to fill out the application form of NATA 2023:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - NATA 2023 Exam 4 Registration

Step 3: Complete registration by entering asked details

Step 4: Login and fill up the NATA application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and pay the application fees

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of it for future references

NATA Application Fee 2023

For admission to the BArch programme offered by universities, candidates can apply for NATA. They can check below the application fees for NATA Test 4:

Category Application fee General/OBC(NCL) - (male candidates) Fee for individual test - Rs 2,000 General/OBC(NCL) - (female candidates) Fee for individual test - Rs 1,500 SC, ST, Transgender Fee for individual test - Rs 1,500

Who are eligible for NATA 2023?

Only those candidates who have passed 10+2 or equivalent examination with Physics and Maths as mandatory subjects along with either Biology or Chemistry or Technical Vocational subject or Computer Science or Information Technology or Engineering Graphics or Informatics Practices or Business Studies

