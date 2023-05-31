NATA Admit Card 2023 for Session 2 Released, Check Steps to Download

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NATA Admit Card 2023 for Test 2: The Council of Architecture (COA) has released the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA 2023) admit card for Test 2 today, May 31, 2023, in online mode. Those students who are appearing for the NATA Test 2 entrance exam to get admission into five-year Bachelor of Architecture (BArch) degree programmes can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website - nata.in.

As per the given schedule, the examination authority will conduct the NATA Test 2 exam on June 3, 2023. Candidates are required to enter the necessary details such as application number, password and security code to download the admit card online.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NATA Admit Card 2023 for Test 2 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the NATA Admit Card 2023

After downloading the NATA admit card for Test 2, it is advisable for the students to go through or cross-check all the details given on their hall tickets carefully. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the NATA admit card for Test 2 exam.

Candidate’s name

NATA attempt

Examination details including date and time

NATA 2023 Exam Centre details

Exam centre reporting time

Signature of the Registrar (COA)

Gender

Candidate’s parent's name

Date of birth

NATA Application number

Candidate’s signature

Roll number

Photograph of the candidate

PwD status

How to download NATA admit card 2023 Online?

Candidates who are appearing for the NATA exam can follow the below-given steps to download the NATA Test 2 admit card from the official website.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Step 1: Visit the official website of CoA NATA- nata.in

Step 2: Click on the “Test 2 admit card” tab available on the top corner of the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as application number, password and security code to proceed further

Step 4: After this, click on the submit button

Step 5: The NATA Admit card 2023 for Test 2 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Cross-check all the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

NATA Exam 2023

The examination authority will conduct the NATA Test 2 entrance exam on June 3, 2023, in online Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Whereas the third exam is scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023, and the registration process for the NATA third test exam will close on June 27, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NATA for the latest updates.

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

Also Read: BITSAT Result 2023 Declared for Session 1 at bitsadmission.com, Know How to Check Here