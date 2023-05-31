  1. Home
BITSAT Result 2023 Declared for Session 1 at bitsadmission.com, Know How to Check Here

The Birla Institute of Science and Technology has released the BITSAT session 1 results in online mode. Students who have given the entrance exam can check and download their results at bitsadmission.com. Check details here

Updated: May 31, 2023 13:13 IST
BITSAT Session 1 Result 2023: The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani has released the BITS Admission Test (BITSAT 2023) scorecard for session 1 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the BITSAT session 1 exam that was held from May 21 to May 26, 2023, can check and download their results by visiting the official website - bitsadmission.com.

They have to use the required login credentials such as application number, password and security code to get their BITSAT session 1 results. As per the details available on the official website, the moderation process for the May 2023 Session has been completed now and candidates can download their moderated scores if any from the official portal.

BITSAT Session 1 Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to Download BITSAT Session 1 Result 2023 Online?

Students who have appeared for the BITSAT examinations can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the BITSAT scorecard from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BITS Pilani- bitsadmission.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘Download BITSAT session 1 scorecard 2023’ direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, enter all the required login credentials such as application number, password and captcha code as displayed.

Step 4: Now, click on the submit button

Step 5: The BITSAT session 1 scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the new window

Step 6: Go through the details mentioned on it and print a hard copy for future use

BITSAT 2023 Session II

The examination authority has commenced the admission application process for BITSAT session 2 exams in online mode. Those students who have not registered during Session-I can now apply for Session 2 examinations. As per the schedule, the BITSAT session 2 exams will be conducted from June 18 to June 22, 2023. It is advisable for the students to keep visiting the official website of BITS Pilani for more updates.

Also Read: BSEB 12th Compartment Result 2023 Today, Download Bihar Board Inter Marksheet Here
