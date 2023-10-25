NCERT Panel Recommend Revision in Textbooks, Replace India With Bharat, Check Details Here

NCERT Textbook Recommendations: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in a recent meeting constituted with regard to revising the social sciences textbook has come up with a few recommendations. The first prominent recommendation given was with regard to the replacement of India with Bharat in the textbooks from classes 5 to 12.

According to reports, NCERT in December 2021 appointed 25 focus groups to revise the textbooks. Committee chairperson Issac stated that India is a name given by foreigners and the true name of the country is Bharat. He further added that the panel has recommended that Bharat should be the name of the country in the textbooks from classes 5 to 12.

Issac further pointed out that the current textbooks focus on the failures of the country creating a mental backwardness among the students. He highlighted that the history textbooks focus on our failures rather than our victories which makes students feel mentally backward.

From Ancient Indian History To Classical Indian History

Speaking about history, Issac mentioned that the panel has recommenced renaming ‘Ancient Indian History’ to ‘Classical Indian History. He remarked that the term Ancient denoted a period without significance which dates back to the British who divided India into Ancient, Medieval and Modern. Issac recommended that ancient Indian history should be renamed as the classical period of Indian history.

The committee has also recommended the introduction of Indian Knowledge Systems in the curriculum of all subjects.

The NCERT is revising the curriculum of school textbooksas per the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The council recently constiotuted a 19 member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee to finalise the curriculum, textbooks and learning material for the class 5 to 12 students.

Also Read: AICTE PG Scholarship 2023-24 Registrations Underway, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here