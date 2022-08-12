NEET Answer Key 2022: Around 18 Lakh Candidates Await NTA NEET UG Answer Key, Check Expected Date at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam. As per media reports, nearly 18 lakh candidates are awaiting for the release of NEET UG answer key 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NTA conducted NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside the country on 17th July 2022. It is expected that NEET answer key will be released soon now. Last year, the NEET UG answer key was released on 15th October and the result was declared on 1st November.

NEET Answer Key 2022 Expected Date

According to the National Testing Agency, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam in the country. This was the first time that the number of registrations for the NEET medical entrance exam crossed 18 lakhs. NEET 2022 answer key will be released on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA is yet to confirm the answer key release date but as per media reports, it is likely to be released by this week. Along with the NEET 2022 answer key, NTA will also release the OMR response sheets and question papers. Once the answer key is released, candidates can raise objections, if any, against the NEET 2022 UG answer key through the official website.

What are the Steps To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

To download the NEET UG answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, they need to click on the link - NEET UG answer key. The login window will appear on the screen. Enter the application number and other details in the login space provided. The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will appear on the screen. Candidates can download or save the same for future references.

Past Year's NEET Answer Key Release Date