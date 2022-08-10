NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 1st Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Counselling Schedule at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 1
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of Registration
|
1st to 4th September 2022
|
Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS
|
2nd to 5th September 2022
|
Verification
|
5th September 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment
|
6th to 7th September 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Result
|
8th September 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
9th September 2022
NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 2
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration of NEET PG/MDS
|
19th to 21st September 2022
|
Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS
|
19th to 22nd September 2022
|
Verification
|
22nd September 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment
|
23rd to 24th September 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Result
|
25th September 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
26th September to 1st October 2022
NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop Up Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration of NEET PG/MDS
|
6th to 9th October 2022
|
Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS
|
7th to 10th October 2022
|
Verification
|
10th October 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment
|
11th to 12th October 2022
|
NEET PG/MDS Result
|
13th October 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
14th to 18th October 2022
NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Stray Vacancy Round
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Seat allotment process of NEET PG/MDS
|
20th to 21st October 2022
|
Result
|
24th October 2022
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
23rd to 31st October 2022