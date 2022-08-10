NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 1st Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Counselling Schedule at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). As per the official schedule, NEET PG/MDS registration counselling for round 1 will commence on 1st September 2022. They can register for NEET counselling 2022 on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

In NEET PG/MDS counselling 2022, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be available for the candidates.

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 1

Events Dates Commencement of Registration 1st to 4th September 2022 Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS 2nd to 5th September 2022 Verification 5th September 2022 NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment 6th to 7th September 2022 NEET PG/MDS Result 8th September 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 9th September 2022

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 2

Events Dates Registration of NEET PG/MDS 19th to 21st September 2022 Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS 19th to 22nd September 2022 Verification 22nd September 2022 NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment 23rd to 24th September 2022 NEET PG/MDS Result 25th September 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 26th September to 1st October 2022

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop Up Round

Events Dates Registration of NEET PG/MDS 6th to 9th October 2022 Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS 7th to 10th October 2022 Verification 10th October 2022 NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment 11th to 12th October 2022 NEET PG/MDS Result 13th October 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 14th to 18th October 2022

NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Stray Vacancy Round

Events Dates Seat allotment process of NEET PG/MDS 20th to 21st October 2022 Result 24th October 2022 Reporting to the allotted institute 23rd to 31st October 2022

NEET PG 2022

This year, NEET PG result 2022 was announced on 1st June. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like in previous years will be conducting the counselling of NEET PG qualified candidates. The NEET 2022 counselling for PG/MDS will be held over 2 rounds followed by mop-up round and stay vacancy round and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.