    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): Registration from 1st Sept, Check NEET PG, MDS Counselling Schedule at mcc.nic.in

    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): MCC has announced the NEET PG, MDS counselling dates today in online mode. Candidates will be able to register for NEET PG, MDS counselling from 1st September at mcc.nic.in. Know details here 

    Updated: Aug 10, 2022 18:50 IST
    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT)
    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT)
    NEET PG Counselling 2022 Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling dates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) and Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS). As per the official schedule, NEET PG/MDS registration counselling for round 1 will commence on 1st September 2022. They can register for NEET counselling 2022 on the official website - mcc.nic.in. 
     
    In NEET PG/MDS counselling 2022, 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), 922 PG Diploma, 1,338 DNB CET and 1,326 Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) seats will be available for the candidates.  

    NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 1 

    Events

    Dates

    Commencement of Registration 

    1st to 4th September 2022

    Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS

    2nd to 5th September 2022

    Verification

    5th September 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment

    6th to 7th September 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Result

    8th September 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    9th September 2022

    NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Round 2 

    Events

    Dates

    Registration of NEET PG/MDS

    19th to 21st September 2022

    Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS

    19th to 22nd September 2022

    Verification

    22nd September 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment

    23rd to 24th September 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Result

    25th September 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    26th September to 1st October 2022

    NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Mop Up Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Registration of NEET PG/MDS

    6th to 9th October 2022

    Choice filling/ Locking of NEET PG/MDS

    7th to 10th October 2022

    Verification

    10th October 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Seat allotment

    11th to 12th October 2022

    NEET PG/MDS Result

    13th October 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    14th to 18th October 2022

    NEET PG, MDS Counselling 2022 Dates For Stray Vacancy Round 

    Events 

    Dates 

    Seat allotment process of NEET PG/MDS

    20th to 21st October 2022

    Result

    24th October 2022

    Reporting to the allotted institute

    23rd to 31st October 2022

    NEET PG 2022 

    This year, NEET PG result 2022 was announced on 1st June. Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) like in previous years will be conducting the counselling of NEET PG qualified candidates. The NEET 2022 counselling for PG/MDS will be held over 2 rounds followed by mop-up round and stay vacancy round and in every round, a seat allotment result will be released.  

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification