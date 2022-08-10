NEET 2022 Answer Key to Release This Week?: Here's Latest Updates on NEET UG Answer Key Release Date

NEET Answer Key 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) answer key in online mode. As per media reports, NTA is likely to issue the NEET answer key by 14th August 2022. However, official notice is still awaited. Candidates can download the NEET answer key on its official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Over 18 lakh candidates have reportedly appeared for the examination this year.

As soon as the NEET UG answer keys are released, candidates can check and match their responses. This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022. NTA held the NEET UG 2022 in 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside. Around 18 lakh candidates had registered for the NEET UG exams.

NEET 2022 Answer Key to Release This Week?

Going as per media reports, NEET UG answer key 2022 is expected to be released on 14th August 2022. The answer key along with question papers and response sheets’ copies will be uploaded on the server and made available soon. The NEET UG answer sheets or OMR copies are manually scanned into the system and tagged. However, there has been no official update regarding the release of NEET 2022 answer key as of now.

What After The Release of NEET Answer Key 2022?

Once the answer key of NEET is released, the candidates will get 48 hours to raise objections. Experts have already pointed out at least three questions that need to be corrected in the question papers. They will have to raise objections and pay the fee, as required. Once the objections are reviewed, NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET UG result will be announced.

NEET Result 2022

Going as per media reports, NTA is planning to declare the NEET UG result released soon. It is expected that the NEET result will be released by 31st August 2022. As per updates, NEET results are expected to release within a week of releasing the answer key. However, the actual date has not been announced by the officials.

Restoration of Academic Cycle of the Medical Colleges

As per media reports, the Health Ministry is planning to restore the academic cycle of the medical colleges. While the academic cycle for all courses has been disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical community has been perhaps the worst hit. This was largely due to delays in postgraduate admissions due to the need for doctors in the field during the second wave.

