NEET Answer Key 2022 Date: NTA To Release Official Answer Key by 30 August at neet.nta.nic.in, Get Details Here

NEET Answer key 2022 Date: National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on 30th August 2022. As per the official notification released, the officials will upload the provisional NEET answer key, scanned images of OMR

answer sheet and recorded Responses at - neet.nta.nic.in. All the candidates who have appeared in NEET 2022 will be able to access and download the code-wise.

Candidates will also be able to raise objections against the NEET UG 2022 answer key, once it is released by 30 August on the website. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the officials will release the NEET result 20222. This time around 16 to 18 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical and dental courses entrance exam.

How To Download NEET Answer Key 2022?

NEET answer key will have correct responses to all the questions asked in the exam. Candidates can access the provisional NEET answer key by logging in with their application number and password. NTA will release the NEET OMR sheet with the answers marked by the candidate. They can go through the steps provided below to download NEET UG official answer key -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the NEET Answer Key tab.

3rd Step - A new page will open. Login with the application number and password.

4th Step - The NEET official answer key 2022 will appear on the screen.

5th Step - Download and save the NEET answer key for future reference.

What After the Release of NEET Answer Key 2022?

After the release of the official NEET 2022 answer key along with the OMR sheets by NTA, candidates will be able to raise objections in case of any doubt. The authorities provide an opportunity to challenge NEET official keys by paying Rs. 200 per question. They can make the payment in online mode till the prescribed date. Once the objections are reviewed, NTA will prepare the final answer key based on which the NEET UG result will be announced.

How To Raise Objections in NEET Answer Key 2022?

As per the notice released, candidates will be allowed to challenge the provisional answer key in online mode by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period. Apart from that, they will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per question challenged. The detailed information along with the procedure for the challenge of NEET 2022 answer key will be released soon.

