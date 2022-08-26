NEET Result 2022 Date Confirmed?: NEET UG Results by 7th Sept, Answer Key by 30th Aug at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result 2022 Date Confirmed: When will NTA declare NEET Result 2022? This is one question that has been dominating the minds of lakhs of medical aspirants. In fact, many candidates who have appeared for NEET 2022 Examination have taken to social media platforms to express their concern over delay in the declaration of NEET Result 2022. Finally, after weeks of cryptic silence on the matter, NTA - National Testing Agency has issues a statement hinting that NEET UG Result 2022 will be declared by the exam authority soon. While an exact date for the same is yet to be announced, report filed by a leading national media agency has quoted NTA as saying that “results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) will be announced by 7th Sept 2022.”

NEET Answer Key 2022 by 30th August

On Thursday, NTA in its clarification about delay in announcement of NEET UG 2022 Results, also noted that the provisional answer key for the medical entrance exam will be released soon. As per the report, apex testing agency is expected to make the the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET (UG) – 2022 on its website by 30th August 2022. “To facilitate the candidates, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application form of NEET (UG) – 2022,” NTA said in its statement.

Following the release of the NEET UG Answer Key 2022, NTA will open the challenge window during which candidates will have the option to challenge the answers shared by the exam authority, in case of any discrepancy. The NEET Answer Key 2022 Challenge option will be chargeable and candidates will be required to pay Rs 200/- per question to raise an objection.

NEET Result 2022 Awaited by 18 Lakh Students

According to the estimates shared by NTA, around 18 lakh medical aspirants have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 Examination. To be exact, a total of 18,72,329 candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam of which 10.64 lakh were female candidates. For 2022 session, the number of candidates appearing for the exam had grown by nearly 2.5 lakh as compared to previous year. The exam was held on 17th July at over 3,570centres in 497 cities, including 14 cities outside India. The exam was held in offline or pen-and-paper mode.

