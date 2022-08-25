NEET Result 2022 Live: Know NEET Answer Key, Response Sheet Date, Check Latest Updates at neet.nta.nic.in

HIGHLIGHTS NEET Result 2022 Expected To Release Soon NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Available Soon in online mode Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic

NEET Result, NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key in online mode. Along with the NEET answer key, question papers and response sheets’ copies will also be released. The NEET UG answer sheets or OMR copies are manually scanned into the system and tagged. Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates will have to enter their application numbers and passwords in the login window.

Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. However, no official notification has been released as of now regarding the release of the NEET answer key and result. Over 18 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination of whom more than 16 lakh appeared in the exam.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates on NEET Result 2022 and Answer Key!