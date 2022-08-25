NEET Result 2022 Live: Know NEET Answer Key, Response Sheet Date, Check Latest Updates at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Result, NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key in online mode. Along with the NEET answer key, question papers and response sheets’ copies will also be released. The NEET UG answer sheets or OMR copies are manually scanned into the system and tagged. Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates will have to enter their application numbers and passwords in the login window.
Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. However, no official notification has been released as of now regarding the release of the NEET answer key and result. Over 18 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination of whom more than 16 lakh appeared in the exam.
25 Aug 03:31 PMWill the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key be issued offline?
The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available in the online mode only on the official website. To download the NEET UG answer key, candidates are required to enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided.
25 Aug 03:13 PMIs NEET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Fee is Refundable?
As per the details available, NTA will not refund the NEET 2022 answer key or OMR sheet recorded response challenging fees. Hence, candidates must use this opportunity smartly and should only submit objections against the NEET official answer key 2022 if they have the necessary proof or document to substantiate their claims.
25 Aug 02:59 PMNEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India
25 Aug 02:43 PMNEET UG 2022 Exam
This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022. The medical entrance exam was conducted in - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu in pen and paper mode.
25 Aug 02:27 PMWhat are the login credentials required to check NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?
The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will be made available on the official website soon. To download the answer key students are required to visit the official website and enter the NEET Application Number and Date of Birth in the login link provided.
25 Aug 02:09 PMWhat is NEET Answer Key Challenge Fees?
In case candidates are raising objections in NEET answer key 2022, they will have to pay Rs 200 per challenge in online mode as per the prescribed methods.
25 Aug 01:58 PMNEET UG Marking Scheme
Particulars
Score
Correct Response/Answer
4 Marks
Incorrect Response/Answer
One mark to be deducted
Unanswered
0
More than one response
0
25 Aug 01:42 PMNEET Answer Key 2022 Date, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers
25 Aug 01:26 PMTweet by Candidates Regarding Release of NEET Result and Answer Key
25 Aug 01:11 PMNEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Updates
As per some media reports, the NEET answer key is expected to be released soon. NTA will be releasing the official NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. check latest updates on answer key of NEET UG -
25 Aug 12:57 PMNEET UG Answer Key 2022 Release at neet.nta.nic.in
NEET answer key 2022 will be issued anytime soon now. Once available, candidates can access the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check the image of website below -
25 Aug 12:41 PMWhen is the NEET UG 2022 Result Expected?
As per media reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 result is expected to be declared by August-end. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in by using application number and password.
25 Aug 12:22 PMHow To Calculate Scores by using NEET Answer Key 2022?
Candidates can calculate NEET 2022 marks using this formula - Total NEET 2022 score = (number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers).
25 Aug 12:11 PMNEET UG 2022 - Top Medical Colleges As per NIRF
Rank
Name of Institution
Score
1
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
91.60
2
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
79.00
3
Christian Medical College
72.84
4
National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
71.56
5
Banaras Hindu University
68.12
6
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research
67.64
7
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
67.18
8
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
66.49
9
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram
65.17
10
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
63.89
25 Aug 11:53 AMHow To Raise Objections in NEET UG Answer Key?
To raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. They need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. The candidates can challenge the responses on the NEET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.
25 Aug 11:35 AMWhat After The Release of NEET 2022 Answer Key?
Once the answer key of NEET is released, candidates must download the same from the official website. They will be able to calculate their probable scores by using the NEET UG answer key. Further, they will get 48 hours to raise objections.
25 Aug 11:21 AMHow to download answer key of NEET 2022?
To download NEET answer key 2022, candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps -
25 Aug 11:10 AMNEET Answer Key Previous Year's Date
Candidates can check the past few years' dates on which NEET UG answer key was released. Based on that, this year too answer key of NEET is expected to release. Check the table below -
Years
Exam Date
Result Date
NEET 2022
17th July 2022
To be announced
NEET 2021
12th September 2021
1st November 2021
NEET 2020
13th September 2020
16th October 2020
NEET 2019
5th May 2019
5th June 2019
NEET 2018
6th May 2018
4th June 2018
25 Aug 11:08 AMWhere To Download NTA NEET 2022 Answer Key?
To download NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to visit the following websites - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in whereas NEET result can be checked at ntaresults.nic.in. Check the video below for more details -
25 Aug 11:05 AMNEET Answer Key 2022 This Week?
Going as per media reports, NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released by this week, however, there has been no official update regarding the release of NEET 2022 answer key as of now. NEET answer key will be available to download at neet.nta.nic.in.