    NEET Result 2022 Live: Know NEET Answer Key, Response Sheet Date, Check Latest Updates at neet.nta.nic.in

    Published on: Thu 25 Aug 2022 03:22 PM IST

    NEET UG Answer Key 2022

    HIGHLIGHTS

    NEET Result 2022 Expected To Release Soon NEET 2022 Answer Key To be Available Soon in online mode Check NEET Answer Key 2022 at neet.nta.nic

    NEET Result, NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to soon release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG 2022) answer key in online mode. Along with the NEET answer key, question papers and response sheets’ copies will also be released. The NEET UG answer sheets or OMR copies are manually scanned into the system and tagged. Once released, candidates can download the NEET answer key from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. To download NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates will have to enter their application numbers and passwords in the login window. 

    Candidates will also be allowed to raise objections. After reviewing the objections, the final NEET answer key will be released. Based on that, the NEET result will be announced. However, no official notification has been released as of now regarding the release of the NEET answer key and result. Over 18 lakh candidates registered for the medical entrance examination of whom more than 16 lakh appeared in the exam. 

    LIVE UPDATES

    • 25 Aug 03:31 PM

      Will the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key be issued offline?

      The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available in the online mode only on the official website. To download the NEET UG answer key, candidates are required to enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and Password in the link provided. 

       

    • 25 Aug 03:13 PM

      Is NEET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Fee is Refundable?

      As per the details available, NTA will not refund the NEET 2022 answer key or OMR sheet recorded response challenging fees. Hence, candidates must use this opportunity smartly and should only submit objections against the NEET official answer key 2022 if they have the necessary proof or document to substantiate their claims.

       

    • 25 Aug 02:59 PM

      NEET UG 2022: Best Medical Colleges in India

      Check below the tweet of the education ministry regarding the release of NIRF rankings 2022 for medical colleges. Check the tweet below - 

    • 25 Aug 02:43 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Exam

      This year, NEET UG was held on 17th July 2022. The medical entrance exam was conducted in - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Oriya, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Urdu in pen and paper mode. 

    • 25 Aug 02:27 PM

      What are the login credentials required to check NEET UG 2022 Answer Key?

      The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will be made available on the official website soon. To download the answer key students are required to visit the official website and enter the NEET Application Number and Date of Birth in the login link provided.

      NEET Answer Key Login 

    • 25 Aug 02:09 PM

      What is NEET Answer Key Challenge Fees?

      In case candidates are raising objections in NEET answer key 2022, they will have to pay Rs 200 per challenge in online mode as per the prescribed methods. 

       

    • 25 Aug 01:58 PM

      NEET UG Marking Scheme

      Particulars 

      Score

      Correct Response/Answer

      4 Marks

      Incorrect Response/Answer

      One mark to be deducted

      Unanswered

      0

      More than one response

      0

    • 25 Aug 01:42 PM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 Date, OMR Response Sheets and Question Papers

      According to media reports, NTA will also release the NEET answer key in online mode. However, any confirmation on NEET UG answer key release date 2022 is still awaited. The provisional NEET UG 2022 answer key will be released along with the question paper as well as the OMR response sheets of the candidates. They can use these to calculate their probable NEET UG score.  

       

    • 25 Aug 01:26 PM

      Tweet by Candidates Regarding Release of NEET Result and Answer Key

      Candidates are awaiting for NEET UG answer key 2022, however, no date or time has been announced by the NTA officials. Check tweet of a candidate below - 

    • 25 Aug 01:11 PM

      NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Latest Updates

      As per some media reports, the NEET answer key is expected to be released soon. NTA will be releasing the official NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in. check latest updates on answer key of NEET UG - 

    • 25 Aug 12:57 PM

      NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Release at neet.nta.nic.in

      NEET answer key 2022 will be issued anytime soon now. Once available, candidates can access the same on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Check the image of website below - 


       

       

    • 25 Aug 12:41 PM

      When is the NEET UG 2022 Result Expected?

      As per media reports, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 result is expected to be declared by August-end. Candidates can download the NEET UG 2022 scorecard from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in by using application number and password.

    • 25 Aug 12:22 PM

      How To Calculate Scores by using NEET Answer Key 2022?

      Candidates can calculate NEET 2022 marks using this formula - Total NEET 2022 score = (number of correct answers x 4) - (number of incorrect answers). 

       

    • 25 Aug 12:11 PM

      NEET UG 2022 - Top Medical Colleges As per NIRF

      Rank

      Name of Institution

      Score

      1

      All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

      91.60

      2

      Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research

      79.00

      3

      Christian Medical College

      72.84

      4

      National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

      71.56

      5

      Banaras Hindu University

      68.12

      6

      Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research

      67.64

      7

      Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

      67.18

      8

      Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

      66.49

      9

      Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram

      65.17

      10

      Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

      63.89

    • 25 Aug 11:53 AM

      How To Raise Objections in NEET UG Answer Key?

      To raise objections on NEET UG 2022 answer key, candidates will have to visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. They need to use log-in credentials- application number, date of birth. The candidates can challenge the responses on the NEET answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each objection.

    • 25 Aug 11:35 AM

      What After The Release of NEET 2022 Answer Key?

      Once the answer key of NEET is released, candidates must download the same from the official website. They will be able to calculate their probable scores by using the NEET UG answer key. Further, they will get 48 hours to raise objections.

    • 25 Aug 11:21 AM

      How to download answer key of NEET 2022?

      To download NEET answer key 2022, candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps - 

      • 1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.
      • 2nd Step - On the homepage, scroll and click on NEET Answer Key 2022. 
      • 3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen. 
      • 4th Step - Enter the required login credentials.
      • 5th Step - NEET answer key will appear on the screen. 

    • 25 Aug 11:10 AM

      NEET Answer Key Previous Year's Date

      Candidates can check the past few years' dates on which NEET UG answer key was released. Based on that, this year too answer key of NEET is expected to release. Check the table below - 

      Years

      Exam Date

      Result Date

      NEET 2022

      17th July 2022

      To be announced

      NEET 2021

      12th September 2021

      1st November 2021

      NEET 2020

      13th September 2020

      16th October 2020

      NEET 2019

      5th May 2019

      5th June 2019

      NEET 2018

      6th May 2018

      4th June 2018

       

    • 25 Aug 11:08 AM

      Where To Download NTA NEET 2022 Answer Key?

      To download NEET UG answer key 2022, candidates will have to visit the following websites - nta.ac.in, neet.nta.nic.in whereas NEET result can be checked at ntaresults.nic.in. Check the video below for more details - 

       

    • 25 Aug 11:05 AM

      NEET Answer Key 2022 This Week?

      Going as per media reports, NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released by this week, however, there has been no official update regarding the release of NEET 2022 answer key as of now. NEET answer key will be available to download at neet.nta.nic.in.

