NEET 2022 Response Sheet: NTA to release OMR sheet soon

NEET UG 2022 Response Sheet: The National Testing Agency will be releasing the Response sheets for the NEET UG 2022 exams soon. Students who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams and are awaiting the release of the provisional answer key and response sheets can visit the official website to download the response sheet as and when the same is released on the website.

The NEET UG 2022 OMR/ Response sheet is a copy of the original marksheets of the students. The response sheet will contain the answers marked by the on the exam day. With the help of the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet students will be able to cross check the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key with the ones marked by students during the exam.

An official confirmation on the exact date and time for the declaration of the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key is yet awaited by the students. Candidates have been eagerly waiting for the officials to release the provisional answer key for the NEET UG 2022 exams.

What is the NEET UG 2022 OMR/ Response sheet

The NEET UG 2022 OMR/ Response sheet is a copy of the original OMR sheet used on the exam day by the students. Through the OMR sheet candidates will be able to cross check the answers marked in the exams with the provisional answer sheet. Candidates will be able to get an estimate of their scores based on the number of correct answers marked in the exams.

How to get the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet

The NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet will be available on the official website of NEET UG. to download the OMR/ Response sheet students are required to visit the official website and click on the response sheet link given. Students can also follow the steps given below to download the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet.

Step 1: Visit official website for NEET UG

Step 2: Click on the ‘NEET OMR sheet PDF download link’

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG application number and password in the login link

Step 4: Click on the ‘view/challenge OMR sheet’ tab

Step 5: Download the OMR sheet for further reference

Challenging the Provisional Answer Key

Candidates must note that along with the link to download the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key students will also be able to raise objections and challenge the answer key incase of any errors. Students must note that a fee will also be applicable for each objection raised. The fee has to be submitted along with the challenge of the answer key.

