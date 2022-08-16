NEET Result 2022 Soon: Check Revised NEET Tie Breaker Policy By NTA, Know Ranking Criteria Here

NEET Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency will soon release the NEET answer key. As per the latest media reports, the NEET UG 2022 answer key is expected to be released by 18th August at neet.nta.nic.in, however, NTA has not made any official announcement about the release date of the NEET answer key. Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET OMR sheet of candidates who appeared in the exam.

NEET Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on 17th July 2022. Now it is expected that NEET UG answer key and result will be released soon on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be given All India Ranking (AIR) based on the marks secured in NEET UG. Based on the NEET ranking, the admissions to various colleges will be done.

Earlier, NTA released a detailed notification with some major changes this year. This year, the officials have also revised the tie-breaking policy for NEET 2022 along with the marking scheme for the papers. Not only has NTA introduced negative marking for all the questions, but it has also changed the tie-breaking criteria. Check NEET 2022 tie-breaking policy in detail below.

NEET Result 2022: Revised NEET Tie Breaker Policy

While calculating the NEET 2022 rank, candidates must be aware of the tie-breaking criteria. NTA’s tie-breaking policy determines rank if there is a tie between two candidates’ marks in the NEET exam. The revised NEET ranking criteria have added elements. The first few criteria, in terms of marks scored by candidates, remain the same. Check the revised NEET Tie-Breaking Policy -

Candidates securing higher marks/percentile scores in Biology (Botany & Zoology), Chemistry and Physics (in that order) followed by If the marks in all subjects are also the same, the candidates with less proportion of incorrect questions attempted will be given a higher rank followed by less proportion of incorrect questions in Biology, Chemistry and Physics (in that order) If all these marks also tally, candidates who are older (in age) will be given the higher rank In case the candidates have the same date of birth, those who have applied for the NEET exam earlier will get higher rank (Application number in ascending order)

NEET UG No Upper Age Limit

Along with the tie-breaking policy, the officials have also revised the eligibility criteria for the NEET UG examination. This time, the upper age limit has been removed. Earlier, the upper age limit was 25 years for general candidates and 30 years for reserved candidates. This would open up opportunities for those aspiring to become a doctor, but were limited due to age criteria.

NEET Answer Key 2022

National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate exam. As per media reports, nearly 18 lakh candidates are awaiting for the release of NEET UG answer key 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website - neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

