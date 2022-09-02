NEET Answer Key 2022: Objection Window to Close Today, Raise Challenges at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET Answer Key 2022 Objection Window Ends: Moving one more step closer to the Results, NEET 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window will end today. As per the official schedule, NTA will formally close the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection Window for the UG medical entrance examination today - 2nd Sept 2022. Candidates who want to raise challenges or objections against the NEET Answer Key 2022 can do so on or before 11:50 PM. To raise a challenge or objection against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key, candidates will have to log onto the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to access and download the NEET Answer Key 2022 is also placed below:

With the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Challenge Window closing today, now all aspirants would be hoping for early declaration of NEET Result 2022. As per the official timeline communicated by the NTA, NEET UG Result 2022 is likely to be declared by 7th Sept 2022. However, given that the release of NEET Answer Key 2022 which was to happen by 30th August, was pushed back by one more day; concerns have been raised about result also getting delayed. But, so far, NTA has not given any hints about possible delay or postponement in NEET Result 2022 Date and it is expected to release the same soon. For latest details, candidates are advised to stay tuned to jagranjosh.com or neet.nta.nic.in website.

How to Raise Challenge Against NEET Answer Key 2022?

Keeping up with the online theme, the release of the NEET UG Answer Key 2022 and even the NEET Answer Key 2022 Objection window has also been done completely online. To raise a challenge or objection against the NEET Answer Key 2022, candidates need to visit neet.nta.nic.in and click on the relevant link from the candidate activity panel. After logging in, candidates will have the option to select the question and the answer against which they want to raise a challenge. After raising a challenge, candidates need to save the same, submit supporting documents and proofs on the portal. In the final step, candidates need to pay the requisite fee using digital means and submit the challenge on the portal. In case of any confusion, candidates are advised to refer to this detailed notice, which specifies the step-by-step process for raising objections against NEET UG 2022 Answer Key.

