NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card Today at nbe.edu.in, Get Direct Link Here

    NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card will be released on the official website today. Candidates who have applied for the MDS exams can download the admit card through the link available on the official website. 

    Updated: Feb 22, 2023 09:24 IST
    NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card: The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences will issue the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card today - February 22, 2023. Candidates who have successfully completed the NEET MDS 2023 registration and application process can visit the official website of NEET MDS 2023 to download the admit card.

    Candidates must note that the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document containing the candidate details along with the exam details. Students are required to present the NEET MDS 2023 Admit card at the exam centre on the day of the exam along with a valid photo id proof. 

    NEET MDS 2023 Schedule

    Event

    Date

    NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

    February 22, 2023

    NEET MDS 2023 Exam

    March 1, 2023

    NEET MDS 2023 Result

    March 31, 2023

    The cut-off date for completion of internship towards eligibility for NEET-MDS 2023 


    March 31, 2023

    How to download NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

    The NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card will be available online. Candidates can follow the steps provided here to download the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

    Step 1: Visit the NEET MDS 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card link

    Step 3: Enter the NEET MDS 2023 Login ID and Password

    Step 4: The NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card for reference

    Details Mentioned on NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

    The NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card will contain the exam details and the candidate details. Students are advised to cross-check the details mentioned and get changes made in case of corrections. The following details will be given on the NEET MDS 2023 Admit Card

    • Candidate Name
    • Roll Number
    • Name of Exam
    • Exam Centre Details
    • Candidate photograph
    • Candidate signature
    • Examination Schedule
    • Shift timing
    • Reporting time to exam centre
    • Instructions for students

    Documents Required on Exam Day

    When appearing for the NEET MDS 2023 Exams, candidates are required to have with them their NEET MDS 2023 admit card. Along with the admit card students are also advised to carry with them a valid photo ID proof to be shown at the centre for identification purposes. 

