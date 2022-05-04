NEET PG 2022: Application Correction Window to Close Today, Make Corrections and Changes at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG 2022 Application Correction: Even as rumours around postponement of NEET PG 2022 Entrance Exam are doing the rounds, the application correction window for the postgraduate medical entrance exam will conclude today. NTA - National Testing Agency will officially conclude the the NEET PG 2022 application correction and editing window today - 4th May 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance test have the last chance to edit or make changes to their application form. The NEET PG 2022 application forms can be edited by the candidates via the official website - nbe.edu.in. Get Direct Link Here.

NEET PG 2022 Application Correction - Direct Link (Available Now)

Application Correction Window for Editing of Images

NBE - National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences had extended the NEET PG 2022 Application Correction Window to allow candidates to provide the facility to edit images that were uploaded along with their application forms. The extension came after NBE identified that several candidates had uploaded images in wrong format or specifications.

Such candidates were intimated by email and advised to make the necessary changes. The official notification in this regard read "All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM)."

How to edit NEET PG 2022 Application Form?

To avoid facing any technical problems or issues, candidates are advised to follow the step-wise process listed below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - nbe.edu.in

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal - nbe.edu.in Step 2: Locate and click on NEET PG Portal on the Homepage

Step 2: Locate and click on NEET PG Portal on the Homepage Step 3: Find and click on the ‘Application Link’ on the homepage

Step 3: Find and click on the ‘Application Link’ on the homepage Step 4: Log in using your credentials

Step 4: Log in using your credentials Step 5: Visit the 'Upload Document' tab and upload the correct image.

Step 5: Visit the 'Upload Document' tab and upload the correct image. Step 6: Preview the uploaded image and see if all the details are correct

Step 6: Preview the uploaded image and see if all the details are correct Step 7: Submit the edited application form and download confirmation page if needed

With editing of NEET PG 2022 application forms completed today, the next step or event in the exam cycle would be the release of the admit cards. NEET PG Admit Cards 2022 are likely to be released on 16th May 2022 as per the official schedule.

