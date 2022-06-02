NEET PG 2022 Toppers List: Shagun Batra Tops PG Medical Entrance Exam, Check Complete List Here

NEET PG 2022: As per the updates, The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the list of toppers of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-PG) exam. The complete list of NEET PG toppers 2022 has been released along with results at the official website. The list includes the names, All India Rank (AIR) and marks secured by the candidates. This year, Dr Shagun Batra has secured rank 1, followed by Dr Joseph and Dr Harshita. They can check their marks through the official site. Also, a direct link and a table has been provided below to know about the NEET PG toppers 2022.

NEET 2022 Topper's List - Direct Link

NEET PG 2022 Topper's List

All India Rank (AIR) Topper’s Name 1 Dr Shagun Batra 2 Dr Joseph 3 Dr Harshita 4 Dr Swaroop Hegde 5 Dr Nehar 6 Dr Tanishq 7 Dr Nisarg 8 Dr Armaan 9 Dr Sushant 10 Dr Nibraz

NEET PG Result 2022

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced the result for NEET PG 2022 at nbe.edu.in. A NEET PG result has been released in the form of a merit list. It includes roll number, marks scored (out of 800), and the rank secured by the candidate. The NBE has released the NEET PG cutoff percentile along with the result. The NEET PG 2022 cutoff score is 275 for General, 245 for SC/ST/OBC and 260 for General-PH.

What After Declaration of NEET PG Result 2022?

The candidates who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance examination will now be participating in the various rounds of counselling that will be held for All India Quota seats, state medical and dental colleges, Central and Deemed Universities, etc. To participate in the NEET PG counselling 2022 medical graduates will have to fulfill the eligibility and domicile requirements as per their preference of college and course.

Also Read: NEET PG Result 2022 Declared in Record 10 Days, Get Direct Link Here, Check online at nbe.edu.in