NEET PG Result 2022 Declared in Record 10 Days, Get Direct Link Here, Check online at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Result 2022 Declared: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET PG Result 2022 has been declared today - 1st June 2022. The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has decided to declare the NEET PG 2022 Results in a record 10-days. The NEET PG 2022 Results declared today are for the postgraduate medical entrance exam held on 21st May 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Result has been published online and made available on the official website - nbe.edu.in. Alternatively, a direct link to check NEET PG 2022 Results is also placed below as well:

Check NEET PG Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NEET PG Result 2022 Released as Merit List PDF

For now, the NBEMS has declared the NEET PG Result 2022 in the form of a PDF document which contains the merit list for the postgraduate medical entrance exam. The NEET PG Result PDF which has been made available on the official website contains the exam roll number of the candidates along with their scores and the NEET PG Rank awarded to them. The NEET PG 2022 Merit List is quite long and contains the roll number for all the registered candidates and their NEET PG 2022 Rank. To search for individual rank in the list, candidates can use the search functionality and enter their roll number.

NEET-PG result is out!



I congratulate all the students who have qualified for NEET-PG with flying colours.



I appreciate @NBEMS_INDIA for their commendable job of declaring the results in record 10 days, much ahead of the schedule.



Check your result at https://t.co/Fbmm0s9vCP — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) June 1, 2022

NEET PG 2022 Cut-off Scores

Along with declaring the NEET PG 2022 Result, the exam authority has also released the NEET PG Cut-off 2022. Candidates can find the detailed category-wise break-up of the cut-offs based on which admissions will be streamlined going ahead.

Category Minimum Qualifying Criteria Cut-off Score General / EWS 50th Percentile 275 SC / ST / OBC (including PwD of SC / ST / OBC) 40th Percentile 245 UR PwD 45th Percentile 260

Candidates who have scored above the given cut off have been selected and would be called for counselling.

Individual Scorecards on 8th June

As reported earlier, the NEET PG 2022 Result has been declared in the form of a combined merit list which has been made available on the website. The merit list has been published in the form of a PDF document which is available on the website. While announcing the results, the NBEMS said that the NEET PG Scorecard 2022 for individual candidates will be made available on 8th June 2022. The NEET PG 2022 Scorecards will be published on the official website from where candidates will be able to download them using their login credentials.

Also Read: NEET MDS Result 2022 Declared, Get Direct Link Here, Check at nbe.edu.in