NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking Process Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result on August 7

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has closed the choice-filling and locking facility for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 1 counselling today, August 4, 2023, in online mode. According to the revised schedule, the counselling committee closed the registrations on August 3, 2023, and the choice-filling and locking window was available until 10 am today.

The processing of seat allotment will be held between August 5 and 6, 2023. The seat allotment result for the NEET PG round 1 counselling will be announced on August 7, 2023, on the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will have to upload their necessary documents on August 8, 2023, and need to report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 14, 2023, for the document verification process.

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule

Candidates can check the revised schedule for round 1 of the NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:



Events Dates NEET choice filling, locking process August 4, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 5 to 6, 2023 NEET PG seat allocation result August 7, 2023 Uploading of documents by candidates on portal August 8, 2023 Joining/ reporting to the allotted institute August 8 to 14, 2023 Verification of joined candidates data by institutes sharing of data to MCC August 15 to 17, 2023

What after NEET PG 2023 seat allotment for round 1?

Medical aspirants who have been allotted a seat in round 1 of NEET postgraduate counselling 2023 can opt for the free exit and can directly participate in the second round. If any candidates want to upgrade their allotted seat from round 1 to round 2 can do it only after the physical reporting at the college/institution.



