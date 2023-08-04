NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Choice Filling and Locking Process Ends Today, Seat Allotment Result on August 7

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has closed the choice-filling and locking facility for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) round 1 counselling today, August 4, 2023, in online mode. According to the revised schedule, the counselling committee closed the registrations on August 3, 2023, and the choice-filling and locking window was available until 10 am today.
The processing of seat allotment will be held between August 5 and 6, 2023. The seat allotment result for the NEET PG round 1 counselling will be announced on August 7, 2023, on the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates will have to upload their necessary documents on August 8, 2023, and need to report to the allotted institutes between August 8 and 14, 2023, for the document verification process.
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Schedule
Candidates can check the revised schedule for round 1 of the NEET PG counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
NEET choice filling, locking process
|
August 4, 2023
|
Processing of seat allotment
|
August 5 to 6, 2023
|
NEET PG seat allocation result
|
August 7, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by candidates on portal
|
August 8, 2023
|
Joining/ reporting to the allotted institute
|
August 8 to 14, 2023
|
Verification of joined candidates data by
institutes sharing of data to MCC
|
August 15 to 17, 2023
What after NEET PG 2023 seat allotment for round 1?
Medical aspirants who have been allotted a seat in round 1 of NEET postgraduate counselling 2023 can opt for the free exit and can directly participate in the second round. If any candidates want to upgrade their allotted seat from round 1 to round 2 can do it only after the physical reporting at the college/institution.
