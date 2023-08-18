NEET PG Counselling 2023: Round 2 Registrations Begin Today, Get Direct Link Here

NEET PG 2023 Counselling Registration: The Medical Counselling Committee will begin the registration process for NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling today, August 18, 2023. The date for the registrations was postponed from August 17 to August 18, 2023. Eligible candidates who have cleared the NEET PG entrance exam and wish to participate in the second round of counselling can visit the official counselling website and complete the registration and choice-filling process.

As per the schedule available on the official website, the last date for candidates to complete their registrations for the counselling process is August 22, 2023. MCC is also scheduled to begin the choice-filling process from tomorrow, August 19, 2023.

NEET PG 2023 round 2 counselling registration link will be available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also register for the counselling process through the direct link provided below.

NEET PG Counselling - Link To Be Available Soon

NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Allotment Schedule

Particulars Date Round 2 registrations commence August 18, 2023 Last date to register August 22, 2023 Choice Filling August 19 to 22, 2023 Processing of seat allotment August 23 to 24, 2023 Round 2 allotment result August 25, 2023 Reporting to allotted colleges August 27 to September 4, 2023

How to Register for NEET PG Round 2

The registration link for NEET PG round 2 allotments will be made available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC

Step 2: Click on the round 2 registration link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the choices and upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Submit the registration fee and click on the final submission

Also Read: Haryana NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations For Round 2 Starts, Get Direct Link To Register Here