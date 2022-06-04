NEET PG Result 2022: NEET PG Rank List Released, Scorecard to be Available Soon at nbe.edu.in

NEET PG Rank List 2022 (OUT): NBE - National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released the NEET PG Result 2022 for the recently held Postgraduate Medical Entrance Exam this week. The NEET PG Results 2022 were declared by the NBEMS in the form of a common PDF Merit List which consisted of the names of the candidates, scores secured by them and their respective rank. Media reports have now hinted that the NBEMS has now released the NEET PG 2022 Rank List which consists of the names of the toppers who have secured top honours in the examination. As per the official announcement, the NEET PG 2022 Rank List is led by Dr. Shagun Batra who has secured 1st Rank and topped the merit list.

NEET PG Rank List 2022 - Toppers Names

As mentioned above, the NEET PG 2022 Rank List consists of the names of the topper who have scored the maximum marks in the NEET PG 2022 Entrance Exam. The NEET PG 2022 Result declared on 1st Jun 2022 confirmed that the 1st Rank on NEET PG Rank List 2022 went to Dr Shagun Batra while the 2nd and 3rd places were secured by Dr Joseph and Dr Harshita. The complete list of top 10 rankers in NEET PG 2022 Rank List can be found below:

Rank NEET PG Topper Name Rank 1 Dr Shagun Batra Rank 2 Dr Joseph Rank 3 Dr Harshita Rank 4 Dr Swaroop Hegde Rank 5 Dr Nehar Rank 6 Dr Tanishq Rank 7 Dr Nisarg Rank 8 Dr Armaan Rank 9 Dr Sushant Rank 10 Dr Nibraz

NEET PG Scorecard 2022, Counselling Schedule Soon

With the NEET PG 2022 Result declared and the common Rank List also available in the public domain; now the next step in the process is the release of the individual scorecards for the candidates. Based on the NEET PG Scorecard 2022, students will be able to register and participate in the counselling process to finalize their admission for the upcoming academic session. According to the notification released by NBE, the NEET PG 2022 Scorecards will be released on the 8th June 2022 - Wednesday following which the process for further counselling process and admissions will be finalized. Candidates who have qualified NEET PG 2022 exam are advised to keep an eye on the official website nbe.edu.in for the latest updates related to NEET PG Counselling 2022.

Also Read: NEET PG 2022 Toppers List: Shagun Batra Tops PG Medical Entrance Exam