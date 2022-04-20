NEET SS 2021 Counselling Registration for Round 2 Starts at mcc.nic.in, Know Steps Here

NEET SS Counselling 2021: As per updates, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the round 2 counselling registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET SS) 2021 from today, 20th April. Candidates can register for NEET SS round 2 counselling at mcc.nic.in. The last date to fill up the form is 22nd April 2022.

Along with the registration, MCC has opened the choice filling and locking facility for the candidates. As per the released dates, round 2 of NEET SS counselling result will be announced on 25th April 2022. NEET SS 2021 was held on 10th January 2022.

Who Can Register for NEET SS Round 2 Counselling 2021?

For round 2, only those candidates who did not get any seat in round 1 can register. Also, those who have reported/ joined the allotted college from round 1 and have submitted willingness to appear for round 2. Lastly, candidates who have not reported to the allotted college from round 1 and have paid the forfeiture fee to exit. These candidates can register again by paying the fees.

How To Register for NEET SS Counselling 2021?

As per the NEET SS counselling 2021 dates, candidates will be able to register till 22nd April. To know how to register for NEET SS counselling, they can go through the steps provided below -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in.

Step 2 - On the homepage, click on the ‘round two registration’ tab.

Step 3 - Enter details - name, roll number, date of birth, NEET SS 2021 application form number, security code, and other required information.

Step 4 - Verify the details and click on the submit button.

Step 5 - The NEET SS login credentials will be generated.

Step 6 - Now, login and enter the choice of course and college as per preference.

Step 7 - Now, submit the form.

What After NEET SS Counselling Round 2 Registration?

After the registration and choice filling process ends, the MCC will release the result of NEET SS 2021 round 2 counselling. Candidates whose names will be mentioned in the NEET SS 2021 counselling round 2 allotment list will have to report to the allotted college between 25th to 30th April 2022. NEET SS 2021 counselling is being conducted for admission to 2,447 DM/MCh/DNB super speciality seats.

