NEET SS 2022 Admit Card Tomorrow: Download at natboard.edu.in

NEET SS 2022: The National Board of Examinations will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Exam admit card tomorrow - August 25, 2022. According to the schedule released, the NEET SS 2022 exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 1 and 2, 2022. Students who have applied for the exams can download the admit card tomorrow through the link provided on the website.

To download the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card students are required to visit the official website - nbe.edu.in and enter the Login ID and Password in the NEET SS 2022 Admit Card link provided. Students will also be provided with a direct link here to download the exam admit card. Students must note that it is mandatory to carry the admit card with them when appearing for the examination.

Details given on NEET SS 2022 Admit Card

The NEET SS 2022 Admit Card will be available in the online mode only. The admit card will include the candidates details along with the details of the examination centre and other instructions. Candidates can check the list given below for reference

Candidate Name

Roll number/ Registration number

Exam name

Exam centre details

Reporting time and exam schedule

Instructions for students

NEET SS 2022 Examination

The NEET SS 2022 exams are conducted for admissions to the Super Speciality courses offered in the various medical colleges across the state. The entrance exams will be conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours across the designated exam centre. Students need to answer a total of 150 questions for 400 marks. Each question will cally 4 marks and a negative marking of -1 will be applicable for incorrect answers.

