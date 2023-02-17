    NEET SS Counselling 2022 Special Mop-Up Round Allotment Result Announced, Check at mcc.nic.in

    NEET SS Counselling 2022: Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional NEET SS 2022 Counselling Special Mop-Up round allotment result today. Students who have applied for the mop-up round can check the allotment list through the link provided here. 

    Updated: Feb 17, 2023
    NEET SS Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the provisional NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result in online mode. Candidates who have applied for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop-Up Round can check and download the provisional NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop-up round result from the official website- mcc.nic.in. 

    Candidates must note that the NEET SS 2022 Counselling mop-up round allotment will be based on the choices entered by students in the option entry process. The allotment list will be released as a PDF document containing the college and course and the details of the candidates allotted seats. Those who have been allotted seats in the college of their choice can complete the further admission procedures within the time period provided. 

    NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round Allotment Result - Direct Link

    How to Download NEET SS 2022 Allotment Result

    The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result will be available online. Candidates who have applied for the mop-up round can check below the steps to be followed to download the allotment result. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET SS Counselling website

    Step 2: Click on the NEET SS Counselling Mop-Up round allotment link

    Step 3: The NEET SS Mop-up round allotment result will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the NEET SS 2022 Counselling allotment result for further reference

    Details mentioned on the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Allotment Result

    The NEET SS 2022 Counselling Mop-Up allotment result will contain the following details. 

    • Candidate roll number
    • Rank
    • College allotted
    • Couse allotted
    • Category of allotment

    NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Round counselling allotment schedule

    The schedule to be followed after the allotment result is announced is provided below.

    Event

    Date

    NEET SS 2022 Mop-Up Allotment Result

    February 17, 2023

    Reporting at allotment College  

    February 18 to 23, 2023 (Up to 05:00 PM as per the Server timing) 

