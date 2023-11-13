  1. Home
NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS counselling tomorrow: November 14, 2023.

Updated: Nov 13, 2023 12:08 IST
NEET SS Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS counselling tomorrow: November 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: mcc.nic.in. 

Interested candidates must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 5000 as an application fee and a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 2 lakh to apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

NEET SS Counsellling 2023 Schedule for Round 1

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events

Dates

Registration window

November 8 to 14 up to 12 noon

Payment facility

November 8 to 14 up to 3 pm

Choice filling, locking

November 8 to 14 up to 11:55 pm

Choice-locking from November 8 to 14

Processing of Seat allotment

November 15 to 16

Allotment result

November 17

Reporting to the allotted institute

November 18 to 24

How to Apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check out the steps to register below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the SS tab and click on new registration

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for NEET SS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • NEET SS Admit Card 2023 
  • NEET SS Scorecard 2023 
  • Class 10/Birth Certificate as proof of birth
  • Valid ID Proof
  • MBBS Degree Certificate
  • MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate
  • Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB

