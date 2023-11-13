NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS counselling tomorrow: November 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: mcc.nic.in.

Interested candidates must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 5000 as an application fee and a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 2 lakh to apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.

NEET SS Counsellling 2023 Schedule for Round 1

Check out the mandatory events below:

Events Dates Registration window November 8 to 14 up to 12 noon Payment facility November 8 to 14 up to 3 pm Choice filling, locking November 8 to 14 up to 11:55 pm Choice-locking from November 8 to 14 Processing of Seat allotment November 15 to 16 Allotment result November 17 Reporting to the allotted institute November 18 to 24

How to Apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023?

Candidates can check out the steps to register below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the SS tab and click on new registration

Step 3: Fill out the application form

Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the application form

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference

Documents Required for NEET SS Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

NEET SS Admit Card 2023

NEET SS Scorecard 2023

Class 10/Birth Certificate as proof of birth

Valid ID Proof

MBBS Degree Certificate

MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate

Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB

