NEET SS Counselling 2023 Round 1 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the registrations for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty, NEET SS counselling tomorrow: November 14, 2023. Eligible candidates can register on the official website: mcc.nic.in.
Interested candidates must pay a non-refundable sum of Rs 5000 as an application fee and a security deposit (refundable) of Rs 2 lakh to apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023. Candidates can check out the complete schedule here.
NEET SS Counsellling 2023 Schedule for Round 1
Check out the mandatory events below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Registration window
|
November 8 to 14 up to 12 noon
|
Payment facility
|
November 8 to 14 up to 3 pm
|
Choice filling, locking
|
November 8 to 14 up to 11:55 pm
Choice-locking from November 8 to 14
|
Processing of Seat allotment
|
November 15 to 16
|
Allotment result
|
November 17
|
Reporting to the allotted institute
|
November 18 to 24
How to Apply for NEET SS Counselling 2023?
Candidates can check out the steps to register below:
Step 1: Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the SS tab and click on new registration
Step 3: Fill out the application form
Step 4: Upload relevant documents and pay the fee
Step 5: Submit the application form
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future reference
Documents Required for NEET SS Counselling 2023
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- NEET SS Admit Card 2023
- NEET SS Scorecard 2023
- Class 10/Birth Certificate as proof of birth
- Valid ID Proof
- MBBS Degree Certificate
- MD/MS/DNB Degree Certificate
- Permanent Registration Certificate for MBBS/MD/MS/DNB
