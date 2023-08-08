NExT Exam for MBBS 2024 Batch in 2028; Not More Difficult Than NEET

NExT Exam: According to the NMC and the CBME calendar, the National Exit Test (NExT) will be administered to the MBBS class of 2024 in the year 2028. The National Medical Commission (NMC) recently released its academic calendar for the 2023 Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) regulations. The calendar shows that the NExT step 1 exam is scheduled for February 2028, followed by the NExT step 2 exam in February 2029.

The National Exit Test (NExT) was originally scheduled to be administered to the MBBS batch of 2020, and AIIMS Delhi scheduled a mock NExT test for July 28, 2023. Later, the mock test was cancelled and NMC delayed the exam till further notice in response to widespread protests against the exam and practice test.

Is NExT Exam Tough?

During the inauguration of various departments, including an Emergency Department, at the AIMS (Indian Institute of Medical Sciences) RajBareli, health minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya claimed that the new National Examinations Test (NExT) will not be more challenging than NEET.

The new standards require universities to schedule admission schedules and processes in such a way that the 1st professional year starts on August 1st of each year, starting with the 2024-25 academic year. There is no admission for any academic session starting after August 30.

Students to Sit for Additional Exams After Each Year of Medical School

Also, according to the Competency-Based Medical Education, CBME 2023 curriculum regulations published on August 1, at the end of every professional year, students have to sit for additional university exams. Students who fail to sit for the university exams have to sit for them again. The additional exams and their results have to be processed within 3-6 weeks after the main exam results are released. This process is done so that successful candidates can be included in the main batch for promotion.

