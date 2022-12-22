NID DAT 2023: Application Window Without Late Fees Closes Today, Check Details Here

NID DAT 2023: The National Institute of Design will be closing the online application window today without late fee payment for the DAT exam 2023. Candidates interstate in applying for design programmes at NID can fill in the online form latest by 4 pm today December 22, 2022.

As per the schedule, the applicants must submit the forms within the specified deadline to avoid the payment of late fees. The application form is available on the official website of NID.

NID DAT 2023 Application Form - Click Here

Steps to Apply for NID DAT 2023

All those candidates who are interested in pursuing design courses such as BDes and MDes programmes at the National Institute of design can apply on the online portal. Application forms are available without late fee payment only for today by 4 pm. Registration forms can be completed by following these simple steps.

Step 1 - Go to the main NID webpage admissions.nid.edu

Step 2 - Click on the ‘Signup’ tab given on the home screen

Step 3 - Enter all the necessary details correctly

Step 4 - Pay the application fee through a safe payment gateway such as net banking/ debit card/ credit card

Step 5 - Applicants must thoroughly check the details filled by them before final submission

Step 6 - Submit the form and then take a printout for further reference

The NID exam authorities are likely to open the NID DAT application form correction window from December 25 at 6 pm. Further, applicants will get the chance to correct mistakes (if any) or modify the details filled by them in the NID DAT application form latest by December 27 up to 4 pm.

NID DAT 2023 Application Fee

Candidates applying for various design programmes need to pay a specific amount of application fee against the DAT exam to be held in 2023. The NID DAT online registration fee is Rs 3000 and Rs 1500 for SC/ ST/ PwD candidates.

However, candidates can pay an additional late fee of Rs 1500 (per programme) in case the candidates fail to register today by 4 pm. In order to appear for the NID DAT exam 2023 the candidate has to participate in the online admission process. The application form with the late fee will be submitted by 2 pm on December 25, 2022. The NID DAT exam 2023 (prelims) will be held on January 8, 2023, by NID.

