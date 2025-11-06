UP Board Exam Date 2026 Released
NIOS Exam 2025: Postponed Due to Bihar Elections, Check New Dates Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Nov 6, 2025, 12:08 IST

NIOS has postponed Class 10 and 12 exams due to Bihar assembly elections. Exams for Class 10 Painting and Class 12 Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Info Science are revised, which were originally scheduled for today, November 6, 2025. Revised dates will be announced soon, with exams concluding by November 18, 2025.

NIOS has postponed Class 10 and 12 exams due to Bihar assembly elections.
Key Points

  • NIOS has postponed Class 10 and 12 exams due to Bihar assembly elections.
  • Exams for Class 10 and Class 12 originally scheduled for today, November 6, 2025, are revised.
  • Revised dates will be announced soon, with exams concluding by November 18, 2025.

NIOS Exam 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Exams 2025. The exams were scheduled to be held on Novemebr 6, 2025. The revision has come in place due to the Bihar assembly elections. The revised dates will bereleased soon. The class 10th exam for Painting and class 12th exams for Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Info Science ahve been postponed. NIOS 10th and 12th exam 2025 will be concluded on November 18, 2025.

In the official notification of NIOS, it was mentioned, "In view of the Bihar Assembly Elections, administrative and logistics reasons the NIOS exam scheduled to be conducted on November 6 will not be conducted through out India."


