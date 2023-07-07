NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Card Released, Get Direct Link Here

NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Card: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has issued the NIPER JEE 2023 admit card. Candidates appearing for the NIPER JEE 2023 exams scheduled to be held on July 13, 2023, can visit the official website to download the admit card.

To download the NIPER JEE 2023 admit card, candidates are required to visit the official website and registration number, payment reference id, mobile number, and date of birth in the admit card link provided. NIPER JEE Admit card has to be produced by students at the exam centre. Those reporting without the admit card will not be permitted to appear for the exams.

Candidates appearing for the NIPER JEE 2023 exams can visit the official website - niperguwahati.ac.in. A direct link for students to download the NIPER JEE 2023 admit card is also provided below.

NIPER JEE 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted in two sessions. The first session of the exam will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am and the second shift will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm/ the exams which were earlier scheduled to be conducted on June 23, 2023, were postponed to July 13, 2023. The exams will be conducted in the computer-based mode.

How to Download NIPER JEE 2023 Admit Card

The NIPER JEE 2023 admit card has been announced on the official website. To download the admit card, students are required to visit the website and enter the required login credentials in the given link. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER JEE

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given

Step 3: Enter the registration number, payment reference id, mobile number, and date of birth in the given link

Step 4: The NIPER JEE admit card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the NIPER JEE admit card for further reference

