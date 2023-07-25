NIPER JEE 2023 Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

NIPER JEE 2023 Result: The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) has declared the results for NIPER JEE 2023 for both master's and PhD courses in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exam that was conducted on July 13, 2022, can check and download their respective scorecards from the official website - niperguwahati.ac.in.

As per the official notice, candidates are classified as qualified and not qualified for both Masters's and PhD on the basis of their marks secured in the written examination and after applying the qualifying criteria of cutoff. Those who have not qualified under the Masters programme are not allowed for the counselling process.

The counselling process for the candidates who have qualified for the master's programme will tentatively start on August 2, 2023. Candidates who have not submitted their valid caste certificates and GPAT must upload on or before 25th July 2023 up to 5 PM. No further request for an extension of the submission date will be entertained by the examination authority. The detailed schedule for the counselling process will be notified on the NIPER JEE's website.

NIPER JEE Result 2023 Official Link

Candidates can check and access their NIPER JEE results for the academic year 2023 by clicking on the link provided below:

NIPER JEE 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates who have qualified for the master's programme are required to appear for the further counselling process. They can check the tentative dates below:

Events Dates Interview for qualified iPG-PhD and PhD candidates July 26, 2023 Submission of valid caste certificates and GPAT or equivalent certificate July 25, 2023 (by 5 pm) NIPER JEE Counselling August 2, 2023

Check the official notice here

How to check the NIPER JEE result 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download their scores.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NIPER JEE - niperguwahati.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NIPER JEE tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the result link given and enter the required login details in the result login window

Step 4: The NIPER JEE result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and download it for future use

