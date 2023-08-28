NLU Delhi 10th Convocation: 167 students awarded BA LLB, LLM, and PhD degrees

NLU Delhi 10th Convocation 2023: The National Law University of Delhi (NLU) awarded law degrees to a total of 167 students in its 10th convocation. Among the total awardees, 84 and 78 students were from the undergraduate and the post graduate programmes respectively. Additionally, five doctoral degrees were also awarded at the convocation. They also received gold medals, vice-chancellor’s medals and cash prizes.

The degrees were conferred by Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, Chief Justice of the High Court of Delhi and Chancellor of NLU Delhi. As special guests of honour, Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Law, Justice, and Legislative Affairs, Government of NCT of Delhi, and Atishi, Minister of Finance, Planning, and Higher Education, both attended the event.

NLU Delhi released three journals

At the convocation, the National Law University of Delhi (NLU) released three journals - the Journal of National Law University Delhi (Faculty Journal), the Journal of Victimology and Victim Justice (a flagship journal of NLU Delhi), and the NLUD Journal of Legal Studies (Student’s Journal). Professor GS Bajpai, vice-chancellor addressed students and said, “Legal profession is not just a career. It is a calling to serve and make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and the community at large. The power of law lies not only in its ability to enforce rules but in its capacity to bring about positive changes.”

Introduction of schemes at NLU and launch of PhD programme in social sciences

NLU has introduced various schemes including the National Scholars-in-Residence Programme and International Visitors Programme to encourage national and international research collaboration, Eklavya Scheme to universalize legal education, Abhyasa Scheme to institutionalize practical learning in a class-room and Utkarsh Scheme to acknowledge the contribution of faculty and staff.

Apart from this, NLU has also launched a PhD programme in social sciences. VC informed that six Chief Minister’s fellowships with a value of Rs 50,000 per month will be awarded to graduate students who will collaborate with government departments in policy-making.

