NMC Changes MBBS Calendar, Curriculum, Check the detailed timetable here

MBBS Calendar 2022-23: National Medical Commission announced an updated phase-wise academic calendar and curriculum for students of batch 2022-23. Students pursuing the MBBS programme can check the detailed syllabus and academic schedule on the official website nmc.org.in.

As per the notification issued by NMC, phase 1 of the MBBS course began on November 15, 2022, and will end on December 15, 2023. The MBBS schedule released by NMC includes approximately 42 weeks for each phase/ year. The allotted time will be 13 months. Moreover, a total of 1638 hours of teaching-learning will be there for phase 1.

MBBS Calendar 2022-23 - Click Here

How to View MBBS Calendar, Curriculum 2022-23

Step 1 - Visit the official website - nmc.org.in

Step 2 - On the homepage, view NMC News Section

Step 3 - Click on the link updated MBBS calendar, curriculum 2022-23

Step 4 - The Calendar will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Candidates must take a printout of the same for future reference

Major Reforms from GMER 2019

Theory sessions of Dermatology, Radiology, Psychiatry, Anesthesiology, Respiratory

Medicine shifted to the final phase.

Theory sessions of Otorhinolaryngology and Ophthalmology were reduced and the remaining sessions shifted to the final phase.

Clinical posting of Otorhinolaryngology as well as Ophthalmology from Phase-I of MBBS has been shifted to Phase-III part I and part II

Newer elements of the Pandemic Module, and Family Adoption Programme in Community Medicine included.

No postings during electives.

Clinical Postings have been re-scheduled to facilitate learning and help students cope with the introduction of standard national exit tests.

No supplementary batches. Supplementary exams are to be conducted by the end of one (i) month of regular exam results. Results are to be declared within a fortnight of the end of the last exam.

According to the information mentioned by NMC, the university MBBS exam and results will take almost less than 10 weeks. Vacations will be there for three weeks in total whereas public holidays will be for two weeks.

