NTA NCET Result 2023 Out, Know How To Download Scorecard Here

NTA NCET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results of NTA NCET 2023 in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the National Common Entrance Test for the academic year 2023 can check and download their scorecards from the official website - ncet.samarth.ac.in.

As per the released data, a total of 16,004 candidates successfully registered for the exam out of which 10,136 applicants appeared in the exam. Whereas a total of 6,613 female and 3,523 male candidates appeared for the NTA NCET exam.

In order to check the results, candidates need to login to their candidate's portal by entering the necessary login details such as application number, password and security code in the result login window.

How to check and download the NTA NCET result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to download their NTA NCET scorecards from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official portal of NTA NCET - ncet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2: Now, go to the candidate login and enter the necessary login details

Step 3: The NTA NCET result 2023 will be displayed in the new window

Step 4: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard

Step 5: Download it and print a hardcopy of it for future reference

Check the press release of the declaration of the NTA NCET result 2023

NTA NCET 2023

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) exam for the academic year 2023 was conducted in 127 cities and 13 mediums across India in online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode on August 9, 2023, for 16004 candidates. A total of 42 central/state universities/institutions including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges participated in NCET 2023.

