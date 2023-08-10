NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Registration for DU, JNU, and BHU Starts; Apply at phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA has started the registrations for PhD entrance test for the University of Delhi (DU), Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Banaras Hindu University (BHU). The eligible candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in before the last date: September 8, 2023.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023 on September 9. Candidates can edit their application form by September 11. Eligibility criteria Candidates who have cleared their PG or QQ examination or who are appearing for the 2023 aptitude test, regardless of their age, can apply for the PhD examination. There is no age limit to appear for the exam.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023 Application Fee

Candidates can check out the category-wise fee criteria below:

Category Application fee Fee for additional test paper General Rs 1,200 Rs 800 OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS Rs 1,100 Rs 700 SC, ST, third gender Rs 1,000 Rs 700 PwBD Rs 1,000 Rs 700

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023 Pattern

The duration of the NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023 is 3 hours. The entrance exam 2023 will be divided into 2 sections. The first section will focus on research methodology and the second section will focus on the chosen subject. The question paper will consist of 100 multi-choice questions. According to the marking system, candidates will get 4 marks for every correct answer and 1 mark for every wrong answer.

NTA’s official notice reads, “Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA.”

