Nuh Schools and Colleges To Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Shobha Yatra

Nuh Schools and Colleges Closing Updates: The District administration of Nuh has ordered all the respective schools, colleges, and banks to remain closed on August 28, 2023, in light of the Shobha Yatra. This decision is being made because Haryana's Nuh remains on high alert expecting a situation like what happened after the same Yatra took place on July 31, 2023.

Speaking on the security arrangements in Nuh district ahead of Shobha Yatra, Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said that they have directed schools, colleges and banks to remain shut on Monday, August 28, 2023. The borders have also been closed to avoid any unexpected situation, the reports said.

The Nuh SDM Ashwini Kumar also said that Section 144 has been imposed in the district and he appealed to the citizens to avoid any kind of movement, the reports further added.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar said that people could do 'jalabhishek' at local temples as an alternative to the Shobha Yatra. He further said that it's government policy to maintain law and order in the state.

Shobha Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh on August 28

Despite the denial of permission by police authorities and the Haryana Government, preparations are underway in Nuh, Haryana, for another religious Shobha Yatra organized by the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat. Security measures have been put in place across all regions. This Shobha Yatra is scheduled for Monday, August 28, 2023.

