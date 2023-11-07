NVS Registration 2024 Deadline For Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Extended till November 15, Get Link Here

NVS Registration 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the class 9 and 11 application deadlines for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) lateral entry admissions 2024-25. The last date to submit the NVS application forms is November 15, 2023. Earlier, the deadline for lateral entry admission was November 7.

Students can apply for JNVST Class 9 and 11 lateral entry admissions online at navodaya.gov.in. They will be selected based on their performance in the selection test. The JNV Lateral Entry Selection Test for Classes 9 and 11 is scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2024.

The official website states, “The last date for submission of online application for class IX, XI Lateral Entry Selection Test 2024 has been further extended up to 15.11.2023. The online correction window will remain opened on 16.11.2023 & 17.11.2023. The correction in data of registered candidates for class IX LEST 2024 is permitted only in GENDER (MALE/FEMALE/TRANSGENDER), CATEGORY (GENERAL/OBC/SC/ST), AREA (RURAL/URBAN) & DISABILITY.”

How to fill up the application form for NVS Class 9, 11 LEST 2024?

Students can apply for JNV Class 9, 11 lateral entry through the official website, navodaya.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JNV Class IX or XI Admission 2024 link

Step 3: on the new page, click on apply for registration

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked information

Step 5: Login and fill in the details mentioned in the online application form

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the online application form

Step 7: Download the NVS application form and keep it for further reference

