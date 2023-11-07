Air Pollution: Noida Schools Up To Classes 9 Suspended Till November 10, Check Details Here

School Closing Updates: All schools in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed till November 10 due to the deteriorating air quality in Uttar Pradesh's Gautambudha Nagar. Physical classes from pre-school to class 9 will be discontinued and online classes will be conducted.

Schools can choose whether they want to hold online classes for classes 10 and 12 or call them to school. According to an order by the directorate of education in Delhi, teachers must go to their respective schools and conduct online classes from there. The heads of the respective schools have been ordered to inform the parents about the same.

Noida District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said, "The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Graded Responses Action Plan Stage-IV with the air quality index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR breaching the severe category with 400+ AQI."

Noida Schools Suspended Till November 10 Tweet

ANI tweeted, “In view of the poor air quality, all schools of the District Gautam Budha Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the Graded Responses Action Plan Stage 4 order by discontinuing physical classes from Pre School to Class 9th up to 10 November and conduct lessons in online mode: DM Gautam Budha Nagar.” Check tweet below:

Notice Regarding Physical Classes Till Class 9 Suspended

"In view of the above order, all schools of the district Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed to follow the implementation of the GRAP stage-IV order by discontinuing physical classes from pre-school to class 9 up to November 10 and conduct lessons in an online mode," Verma said in the order.

Delhi Schools Closed Due To Air Pollution

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai directed all schools in Delhi to suspend physical classes, barring classes 10 and 12, until November 10 because of rising pollution levels. Pollution levels in Delhi-NCR on Monday morning were recorded around seven to eight times above the government-prescribed safe limit, as a toxic haze persisted over the region for the seventh consecutive day. On Sunday, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of primary classes in all schools until November 10.

