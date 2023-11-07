Tamil Nadu Schools Colleges Closed On November 13 For Diwali, Check Details Here

Tamil Nadu Schools Closed: Tamil Nadu state government a holiday for all government schools and colleges for November 13, 2023. The decision was taken by the state government after taking into consideration the benefit of the students on Diwali which is celebrated on November 12 this year.

According to the notification released by the state government, the holiday has been declared for one day on November 13, 2023, considering the welfare of students, parents teachers, and other staff and employees who will be returning from their native places after celebrating Diwali on November 12, 2023. It must be noted that along with educational institutions, government offices will also remain closed on November 13th.

The notification further stated that November 18, 2023, will be a working day to compensate for the Diwali holiday announced.

Schools Closed in Delhi, Gurugram

Schools in the northern region of the country including the national capital will remain closed until November 10, 2023, owing to the rising pollution. Schools have been asked to remain closed for all classes except for the class 10 and 12 students which will be conducted in the online mode.

Schools in Gurugram on the other hand will be closed from today, November 7, 2023, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains severe in the district. The district administration has also given the schools an option to conduct online classes for students from Nursery to Class 5.

Also Read: NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here