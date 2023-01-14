Odisha CHSE Time Table 2023 (OUT): Odisha Board 12th Exams from March 1, Check Date Sheet Here

Odisha CHSE Time Table 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has released the Odisha class 12 board time table 2023. The board has released the Odisha CHSE time table 2023 for all the streams - Commerce, Science and Arts, through a common PDF file. Students can download the CHSE Odisha date sheet 2023 at chseodisha.nic.in.

As per the released schedule, the Odisha 12th exams will commence from March 1, 2023. Along with that, the board has also announced Odisha 12th practical exam dates 2023. The project/practical exam for Odisha board Higher Secondary students will be conducted from February 1 to 10, 2023.

Odisha CHSE Time Table 2023

Dates Subjects and Streams March 1, 2023 Science: MIL- (O) March 2, 2023 Arts, Commerce: MIL- (O) March 3, 2023 Science, Vocational: English (E) March 4, 2023 Arts, Commerce: English (E) March 6, 2023 Physics (Science), BFC-Political Science, BFC- Business management, Chemistry (Vocational) March 9, 2023 Chemistry (Science), History, Accounting, Physics (Vocational) March 20, 2023 Information Technology (Science/Commerce/Arts), Computer Science, Bio-technology, electronics (Science) March 21, 2023 Tourism and travel management, Fashion technology, paramedical and health care, office management, Banking, information technology (Arts/commerce/Science), Dairying, Horticulture, electrical domestic appliances, mobile technology (Science) March 22, 2023 Odia, Hindi, Bengali, telugu, Urdu (Arts), Sanskrit/Elective sanskrit (Arts/Science) March 23, 2023 Maths (Science/Arts), Home Science (Arts), economics (Vocational) March 24, 2023 Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Urdu, Sanskrit, alternative english (Arts/Commerce/Science) March 25, 2023 Economics (Arts/Science), personnel management (arts), Cost accounting, business economics, fundemental of management accounting, computer application (Commerce) March 27, 2023 History (Arts), Business mathematics & statistics (Commerce), Maths (Vocational) March 28, 2023 Biology: (Section A)-Botany, Biology (Section-B)- Zoology (Science) March 29, 2023 Arts: Logic, Arts/Science: Geography, Commerce: Accountancy March 31, 2023 Arts/Science: Statistics, Arts: Anthropology, Sociology, Vocational: Biology April 3, 2023 Arts: Indian Music, Psychology, Education, Science: Geology, Commerce: Business Studies & Management , All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects(Paper-III) April 4, 2023 I.T & I.TES, Mukti Skilling, Tourism and Hospitality, Agriculture, Plumber, Automotive, Electronics & Hardware, Retail, Construction, Beauty & Wellness April 5, 2023 Arts: Political Science, Vocational: All Vocational Stream Trade Subjects (Paper-IV)

How To Download Odisha CHSE Time Table 2023?

CHSE Plus 2 board exams 2023 will also be held in offline mode for all students. They can go through the steps to know how to download Odisha Class 12 date sheet 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce streams -

1st Step - Go to the official website - chseodisha.nic.in.

2nd Step - Under the - Latest Notifications section, click on the link - Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023.

3rd Step - The PDF file of Odisha 2023 CHSE time table for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Download the Odisha board class 12 time table for future reference.

