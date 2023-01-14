Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check COHSEM Manipur HSE Time Table Here

Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur released the Manipur class 12 time table 2023. As per the announced dates, the Manipur class 12 exam will be conducted from February 23, 2023. Students can download the COHSEM Manipur HSE Time Table 2023 at cohsem.nic.in.

To help candidates access the official date sheet of Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2021, the link to the official PDF file has also been placed below. The board has also announced Manipur class 12 practical exam dates 2023. As per the schedule, the Manipur practical exams are slated to be held from April 1 to 20, 2023.

Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023

Exam Dates Subjects- Morning Shift (10 AM to 1 PM) February 23, 2023 English February 25, 2023 MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte) or Alternative English February 28, 2023 Education, Chemistry, Business Studies March 3, 2023 HistoryBiology March 6, 2023 Political Science, Physics, Accountancy March 13, 2023 Mathematics March 15, 2023 Economics, Anthropology March 17, 2023 Human Ecology and Family Sciences March 20, 2023 Thang-ta Engineering Drawing Sociology March 23, 2023 Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics March 25, 2023 Geography, Geology March 28, 2023 Philosophy, Computer Science March 30, 2023 Music, Psychology April 1, 2023 Elective Language:Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

How To Download Manipur 12th Board Exam Time Table 2023?

According to the Manipur 12 date sheet, COHSEM HSE will be held in a single shift i.e. in morning shift starting from 10 am to 1 pm. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download Manipur 12th Board Exam Time Table 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website - cohsem.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Notice section.

3rd Step - Now, click on the link - Manipur HSE time table 2023.

4th Step - Manipur class 12 date sheet will be displayed on the screen.

5th Step - Download the same and keep it for references.

