Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): Check COHSEM Manipur HSE Time Table Here

    Updated: Jan 14, 2023 11:06 IST
    Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 (OUT): As per the updates, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (COHSEM) Manipur released the Manipur class 12 time table 2023. As per the announced dates, the Manipur class 12 exam will be conducted from February 23, 2023. Students can download the COHSEM Manipur HSE Time Table 2023 at cohsem.nic.in. 

    To help candidates access the official date sheet of Manipur Class 12 Board Exam 2021, the link to the official PDF file has also been placed below. The board has also announced Manipur class 12 practical exam dates 2023. As per the schedule, the Manipur practical exams are slated to be held from April 1 to 20, 2023. 

    Manipur Class 12 Exam Dates 2023 

    Exam Dates

    Subjects- Morning Shift (10 AM to 1 PM)

    February 23, 2023

    English

    February 25, 2023

    MIL ( Kom/ Manipur/ Mao La/ Bengali/ Hindi/ Hmar/ Mizo/ Nepali/ Paite/ Vaiphei/ Zou/ Raugmei/ Tangkhul/ Thadou-Kuki/ Gangte) or Alternative English

    February 28, 2023

    Education, Chemistry, Business Studies

    March 3, 2023

    HistoryBiology

    March 6, 2023

    Political Science, Physics, Accountancy

    March 13, 2023

    Mathematics

    March 15, 2023

    Economics, Anthropology

    March 17, 2023

    Human Ecology and Family Sciences

    March 20, 2023

    Thang-ta Engineering Drawing Sociology

    March 23, 2023

    Fine Arts, Health and Physical Education, Statistics

    March 25, 2023

    Geography, Geology

    March 28, 2023

    Philosophy, Computer Science

    March 30, 2023

    Music, Psychology

    April 1, 2023

    Elective Language:Hindi, Manipuri, Bengali, English

    Manipur Class 12 Date Sheet 2023 PDF - Download Here

    How To Download Manipur 12th Board Exam Time Table 2023? 

    According to the Manipur 12 date sheet, COHSEM HSE will be held in a single shift i.e. in morning shift starting from 10 am to 1 pm. Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download Manipur 12th Board Exam Time Table 2023 - 

    • 1st Step - Go to the official website - cohsem.nic.in.
    • 2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Notice section.
    • 3rd Step - Now, click on the link - Manipur HSE time table 2023. 
    • 4th Step - Manipur class 12 date sheet will be displayed on the screen.
    • 5th Step - Download the same and keep it for references. 

