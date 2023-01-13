UP Board Exam 2023: Over 58 Lakh Students To Appear For UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exam From Feb 16

UP Board Exam 2023: As per the released schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksa Parishad (UPMSP) has released High School and Intermediate final exam date sheets. According to the UP 10, 12 time table 2023, the board exams begin on February 16. As per UP Secondary Education Board, Divyakant Shukla, the class 10 board exams will be held in 13 working days and will end on March 3 whereas the UP Board class 12 exam will be conducted in 14 working days and will conclude on March 4, 2023.

UP Board Exam 2023 Updates

As per media reports, in the UP Board exam 2023 is expected that around 59 lakh students have registered for both classes 10th and 12th. In the UPMSP Matric exam, over 31 lakh students will be appearing for the exam and around 27.5 lakh students will be taking UP Board intermediate exams 2023.

Recently, Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) released the UP board's 10th 2023 model papers. Students appearing for the board exam can download the UPMSP model paper now in online mode. It has been released at the official website - upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board model papers 2023 have been released only for class 10th.

UP Board Exam 2023 Answer Sheets To Be Stitched

As per the updates, this time, the UPMSP answer sheets in the board exams will be stitched to stop rigging by changing the copies of meritorious students. The UP board has decided to send stitched answer sheets to all 75 districts of the state. Earlier, several cases of children changing the answer sheets were found.

Also, UP Board exam answer sheets 2023 given to the students will have barcodes and monograms on them. The initiatives are being taken with the aim to eliminate the scope of manipulation of answer sheets. Over three crore answer sheets will be required for the UP Board examinations.

