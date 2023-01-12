CBSE Board Exam 2023: Know About Competency-Based Questions, Latest Updates Here

CBSE Board Exams 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE board exam date sheet 2023 for classes 10 and 12 in the form pdf. As per the released schedule, the CBSE board exam 2023 for class 10 will be held from February 15 to March 21, 2023 whereas class 12 exams are scheduled to be conducted from February 15 to April 5, 2023.

Prior to the announcement of the CBSE date sheet, the board informed that competency-based questions will be a new feature in pursuance of the New Education Policy (NEP). These questions will comprise multiple formats such as objective type, constructing response type, assertion and reasoning and case-based.

What Are Competency-Based Questions?

As per updates, the competency questions are a new format that focuses on the ability of students to demonstrate their actual learning and proficiency in a subject. These questions will be based on actual or real situations. According to reports, about 30% of the competency-based questions will be in the form of multiple choice, source -integrated and case–based questions, 20% will be objective, and the rest 50% will be long-form answers. CBSE has advised affiliated schools to follow the recommendations mentioned in the new education policy regarding the pattern of education.

40% of questions in Class 10, and 30% in Class 12 to be competency-based in CBSE Board 2023

Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi in response to a written question in Lok Sabha said - "In the academic session 2022-23, approximately 40 per cent questions in Class 10 board examinations and approximately 30 per cent questions in Class 12 are competency based."

"Prominent among these are competency-based learning, adoption of learning outcomes, use of experiential and joyful learning pedagogies such as art integrated education, sports integrated learning, storytelling etc., emphasis on foundational literacy and numeracy, induction of qualified counsellors at secondary and senior secondary level." said the Minister.

